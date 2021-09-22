CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackBerry Is a Worthy Investment for the Connected Future

By Nicolas Chahine
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot too long ago, the bullish thesis for investing in BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) revolved around its keyboard. While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made it cool for smartphones to have glass faces, BlackBerry had stuck to real keys. Then there was also the security selling point. Consensus was that its phones were harder to hack (and it didn’t hurt that former President Barack Obama used one). Now, though, BB stock is an excellent trading vehicle, albeit more ambiguous as a long-term investment.

