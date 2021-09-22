4930 Twelveoaks Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Move in now to this great remodeled three bedroom rancher in Tara Glen. New windows, new roof, new laminate flooring, new water heater, new appliances, new carpet, new counters, new HVAC. Newly painted front porch is welcoming and ready for you to enjoy evenings on rocking chairs. The family room new laminate flooring and a nice fireplace. The primary bedroom even has its own half bath. Convenient to 288,360-Hull St, Richmond, shopping and dining. See it today before its gone!