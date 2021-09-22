CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

9/22/21 Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) Christmas and Holiday Plans

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs and Assistant Director Cara Kinzelman join the program this hour. RCHS s asking the public to submit nostalgic holiday photos to feature in a community-focused exhibit titled “Tidings and Comfort and Joy.” Residents are invited to submit photographs of holiday moments from the past that show cherished traditions or a special holiday memory. Pictures from 1970 or earlier are preferred.

