Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity inches closer to 200th home with another project completed

Cover picture for the articleFOUNTAIN — As housing prices continue to rise in Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity continues what it’s been doing for 35 years. Amid children’s laughter and squeals coming from a schoolyard across the street, the 194th family in El Paso County used the same pair of golden scissors as their predecessors on Wednesday to cut a ceremonial ribbon and walk into their new three-bedroom home in Fountain.

