Deep House London interview with Manu Gonzalez and Morpei

US actor Michael K. Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the widely acclaimed television series "The Wire," died of an accidental drug overdose, authorities said Friday. The 54-year-old, who played the iconic Baltimore stick-up man in the groundbreaking show, was found dead earlier this month in his apartment in New York. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement that the cause of Williams' death was "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The death was an accident, according to officials. The Emmy-nominated actor had been widely hailed for his role in "The Wire," in which he played a gay armed robber who specialized in holding up drug dealers. He received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on various shows and films.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO