Deep House London interview with Manu Gonzalez and Morpei

Banda Design Studio, a London-based development, design, and property search business founded by the British royal family’s newest father, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, is more focused on exceptionality than prestige. That said, the company’s collection of properties, which are scattered throughout the world, exude an unrivaled refined elegance. Such is certainly the case for a $13.4 million town house in London’s highly coveted Leinster Square. On the cusp of Notting Hill’s famous pastel-hued homes, Banda’s recently completed property is an exceptional addition to the brand’s already impressive portfolio. Mapelli Mozzi notes, “We always want to take our clients on a design-led journey: Each and every piece tells a story bringing about a unique overall experience. Our mantra at Banda is ‘design for living,’ and we feel the town house reflects this vision beautifully.”
