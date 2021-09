When it comes to Respawn Entertainment, they have been making incredible strides in the industry. With Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment quickly became a mega-hit studio. However, it’s been a long while since we have seen Titanfall get any love from the developers. After a recently leaked list from Nvidia GeForce Now surfaced online, a listing for Titanfall 3 has players speculating a game announcement is coming. Although, we know that list was just speculated games and not official listings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO