Ritter was the first Panther freshman to finish at the Virginia Invitational. She placed 31st. Ritter was 45th at the 2K split then moved up eight spots by the time she got the 4K split. In the last 2K of the race she was able to move up six spots and finished 31st with a time of 18:54.6. Ritter earns Big South Freshman of the Week honors in just her second collegiate race.