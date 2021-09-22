CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

Cover picture for the articleAn image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...

Rob Snitchin
4d ago

One thing I've noticed about stories that are fact checked..they are always trying to hide the truth .

Thomas Barrett
4d ago

I know several thousand plus will resist tooth and nail, using whatever is at hand, and I'll be right there beside them! We shall not go peacefully into the night, we will resist! God Bless The United States of America and The Republic it Stands For, and The True American Patriots!

Stacey Blackdeer
4d ago

The people in America have more guns than are armed forces, so doing that in the United States might be kind of tough! Good luck mates!

Time Out Global

Confirmed: vaccination passports will be introduced in NSW from October

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated in NSW and the state begins to unlock, vaccination passports will be required to access venues like bars and eateries, the deputy premier John Barilaro has confirmed. The new technology is currently being prepared and a pilot program will be rolled out in early October to ensure that the platform is fully tested and operational by the time lockdown rules begin to ease in mid-to-late October.
Fox News

'What Really Happened in Wuhan': Australian reporter speaks to Chinese defector

'What Really Happened in Wuhan' author Sharri Markson raised questions surrounding the origins of COVID-19 during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. The award-winning investigative journalist and Sky News host spoke of her interview with a Chinese defector regarding what he knows about the origins of COVID-19 and what he revealed to American officials.
WORLD
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Canada’s Health Minister Looking Sickly

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times purportedly shows Canada’s health minister looking sickly. The image has been digitally altered and does not show the Canadian minister of health. Fact Check:. The widely shared Sept. 10 image shows a headshot of a woman who appears to have large black...
HEALTH
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Crew member blamed for sending thousands of Australians into lockdown

The reality TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is facing criticism after one of the show’s make-up artists was blamed for sending thousands of Australians into quarantine, after she tested positive for Covid-19.The 31-year-old woman reportedly contracted the virus after travelling to New South Wales from Sydney to work on the Australian version of the show. She was carrying an exemption that allowed her to travel for work-related purposes only, according to ABC News.While working, the crew member allegedly visited shops, restaurants, and cafes in Byron Bay without checking in using her QR code, breaching...
WORLD
Law.com

Australian Class Actions Had A Record Year, KWM Report Finds

A record 63 class actions were launched in Australia in the 2020-21 financial year, despite a drop in shareholder class actions, according to a report by King & Wood Mallesons. The firm’s’ annual report ‘The Review: Class Actions in Australia’, found that in the 12 months to June 30 2021,...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

The Latest: New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels.Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday a pilot program that will allow New Zealanders to quarantine at home will include 150 business travelers who arrive between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8. The program will involve monitoring and testing.“The only reason that we are running this self-isolation pilot now is in preparation for a...
PFIZER
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Will All Walmarts In Canada Require Customers To Show Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Enter Starting In November?

An image shared on Facebook claims customers will be required to provide ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter all Walmart stores in Canada starting Nov. 1. While proof of vaccination is required for certain venues in parts of Canada, Walmart Canada has not announced a policy requiring ID and proof of vaccination for entry to all of its stores. The notice in the post appears to be fabricated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canadian anti-vaxxers delay ambulance carrying patient in critical condition

An ambulance carrying a patient in critical condition in Vancouver was delayed as demonstrators protesting Covid-19 regulations and vaccines blocked its path to the hospital. Protesters deployed the same “lock her up” chant used by Trump supporters against 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton but instead directed their ire at British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry. A paramedic told CBC News that her team had picked up a patient with an arterial bleed after an industrial accident at a construction site at Vancouver’s waterfront on 1 September. The drive from the site to the hospital usually takes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

