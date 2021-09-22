CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

[Writing Prompt] Philosophy Interview

By Official Writing Prompts
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Hacker Noon Prompts! If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing?

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
Hackernoon

Cross-chain Communication and the Role of CCU

This is the next edition of the blog post series covering the details of the Lisk interoperability solution. We cover an important transaction used to communicate information from one chain to another: the cross-chain update. This is done by posting CCUs which contain certificates which contain recent certificates. The CCU transaction is to allow CCMs to be transmitted from the sending chain to the receiving chain. This must be done in a secure and trustless manner. Each chain maintains an interoperability store containing the data of other chains that they interact with.
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

"Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

Andrei Rotariu, 36, is a hardware safety guy for a large power tool company in Melbourne, Australia. He has a blog series called [Crypto Fireside] where he talks to people from the Cryptocurrency and decentralised world about all manner of things, usually, its projects they are working on, businesses, start-ups, that kind of things. The aim of the blog series is to eventually move Crypto Fireside onto its own hosted platform and give it attention.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philosophy#Hackers
Fast Company

The new disruptors: Gen Z and the future of work

Millennials were the first generation to disrupt traditional ways of working and introduce a more purposeful approach. Realizing that the “move fast, break things” mindset of pre-2008 was no longer sustainable, they began to fix it. But for a generation–now the largest demographic in the workplace–that began entering the workforce...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
gonzaga.edu

Admission Writing Prompts and Requirements

It’s fall, so it’s time to start filling out the Common Application if you plan to apply for Fall 2022 admission! The Common App is a fantastic resource that allows students to fill out one application that is then sent to all the schools you select. The Common App will ask you to complete a few different aspects, including an essay. There are a few different prompts which you can choose from:
EDUCATION
propertyindustryeye.com

Remote working is here to stay, says survey

A number of workers are unlikely to return to the office full-time after the coronavirus pandemic, polling by YouGov for the BBC suggests. A total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would “never return to offices at the same rate”. The majority of workers said that they...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Hackernoon

Ghost the Internet Like It Is Your Ex

At least a quarter of the world’s internet users rely on a VPN. A VPN is the easiest way to bypass snooping eyes and censorship-resistant content. Combine your VPN with crypto payments and the result is a truly anonymous and global browsing experience.Cryptocurrencies are the perfect fit for a VPN, making your browsing habits even more untraceable and unblockable. Available for Android, Mac, iOS and Windows and Windows, we’re coming to the web soon.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Hackernoon

On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel

Grant is a freelance writer and analyst for hedge funds, family offices, and fintech companies. His latest Hackernoon Top story was about Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates. He says he likes to write about crypto with a quant’s perspective and some code to share. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Trying to avoid editing **as** I'm writing. I sometimes find myself overthinking/optimizing as I write when instead I should just get it all out of my head and edit it later.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

How I Built a Crypto Portfolio Analyzer Using Jupyter Notebook

This is a matrix that represents the correlations between all of the assets in our portfolio. While a lot of assets had a medium to high correlation with one another, Bitcoin Cash had a very low correlation to every single asset. You can even see that it was negatively correlated with OmiseGO! Correlations do change over time, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see these types of relationships within our portfolio.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

On the Future of NFT, Play 2 Earn: Meet the Writer Sergey Baloyan

Sergey Baloyan is the founder of X10 Agency. He works with fintech projects, most of which are related to crypto. He tries to write mostly about the crypto industry and its trends. He is also interested in other disruptive industries, such as biotech, VR/AR, longevity, space, and so on. He says being a writer in tech can be a challenge, but an addition to another one. He hopes to start his own YouTube podcast with the biggest worldwide tech and crypto stars. He also has a non-tech-related hobby: Chess, women, Muay Thai.
MARKETS
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s exclusive virtual event exploring the changed landscape of love

As we start to venture back out post the pandemic and gain a sense of normality by doing things that were once a given, there are some elements of life that seem harder to claw back. One such thing is dating.It is a topic that has been widely explored in our lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love. The relationship series is hosted by lifestyle writer Olivia Petter and now she is going to be hosting a live virtual event with a panel of relationship experts.Olivia will be joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist...
INTERNET
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
55
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy