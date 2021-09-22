CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Giant of Black Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles Dies At 89

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluential director Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was best known for his independent films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971). He was also the father of Mario Van Peebles, who directed New Jack City a generation later. The Criterion Collection announced the news in a statement...

www.capradio.org

