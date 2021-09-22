Daniel Anthony Cavitt, (Dan), age 86, passed away Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. Danny was a Texarkana Native. He was born January 17, 1935, to Hugh Cavitt and Vera Cerliano. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy. After his service tour, he came home to Texarkana. He married the love of his life, Mary Anne Culling, June 2, 1962. He worked for over thirty years as a Machinist at Day and Zimmerman. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Together, they built a legacy of love and a family to last for generations. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Vera Cavitt, his brother, William (Bill) Cavitt, his loving wife, Mary Anne, and his oldest daughter, Anne Michelle (Shelley Armstrong). Surviving members of the family include daughter, Angela Hall and husband, Wayne; daughter, Danna Cavittl son, Sam Cavitt and wife, Shelley; son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Armstrong; granddaughter, Jesse (Hall) Watkins, and husband, Zach; grandson, Preston Cavittj; three great-grandchildren, Evynn, Emmersyn, and Holden Watkins. Services will take place on Monday, September 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, Texas. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Building Fund.