Multiple states have been impacted by a shortage of booze due to pandemic-related supply issues. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board even instituted a two-bottle limit on customer purchases of products like champagne, tequila, whiskey, and more. Shawn Fitzgerald, CMO at Thomas, an online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing, explained to Cheddar that the supply chain has been hit hard in terms of shipping and trucking opportunities as well as in the production of liquor bottles and labels. He went on to discuss how the disruptions have also entered into consumer areas like furniture and household goods but noted the pandemic disruptions are likely temporary.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO