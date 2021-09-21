MSF supports people displaced by conflict in Cameroon’s Far North region

On August 10, a clash broke out between the Mouzgoum and Choa Arab communities in the Logone-Birni district in Cameroon’s Far North region following a land dispute. The looting and burning of villages that ensued led people to seek refuge in the Cameroonian district of Kousseri and across the border in Chad. Health workers mobilized in the region in response to the consequences of the clash, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people, injured around 100, and displaced roughly 30,000 from their homes. Over a month after tensions eased, humanitarian needs remain as the rainy season brings a peak in the rates of malaria and diarrheal diseases and the attending floods increase the risk of cholera.