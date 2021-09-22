CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Dear White People’ Final Season Musical Moments, Ranked

By BreAnna Bell
Variety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear White People” may be saying goodbye to Netflix with this fourth season, but the show is going out with a bang as not only a musical season, but also one that flashes 15 years into the future to see where the characters land post-graduation from Winchester University. In a series of show-stopping numbers, creator Justin Simien put together quite the farewell show for fans.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Eddie Murphy Classic Is Finding New Life On Netflix

An Eddie Murphy classic is finding new life on Netflix right now. The current top 10 films on the streaming platform are a mix of the latest originals and old-school favorites. For instance, Victoria Justice’s supernatural comedy Afterlife of the Party is number one, while Jack Black’s School of Rock is sitting in fourth place. Bringing up the rear, meanwhile, in the tenth position on the board this Friday, September 10th — as per the latest stats from Flix Patrol — is 1996’s The Nutty Professor.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

How Dear White People Season 4 Was Influenced By Star Trek: The Next Generation And An Unexpected TV Classic

Sam, Lionel, Troy and their friends at Winchester University are preparing to say goodbye, as Netflix’s Dear White People is set to drop its fourth and final season next week. The first three seasons were filled with sharp humor, biting social commentary and genuine heart, and Season 4 (or Vol. 4) appears set to carry on that grand tradition. However, the show will be changing up things by injecting a musical vibe into this last stretch of episodes. Some may be quick to assume music-based shows were the main inspirations for the new episodes but, as it turns out, the creatives actually drew from Star Trek: The Next Generation and another unexpected TV classic.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 most heartbreaking Outlander moments, ranked

Outlander is currently filming season six, and while we wait for Droughtlander to end and for our hearts to be broken all over again with plenty of new drama for the Fraser family, we have taken a look back at some of the most heart-wrenching moments on the show. Check out our top picks - and let us know what tear-jerker moments had you reaching for the issues!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Simien
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Midnight Mass, Dear White People Season 4

If you just felt a shift in the air, that's the feeling that network TV is back. There are so many shows on this week -- from returning favorites like Dancing With the Stars (Monday at 8 on ABC), Chicagos Med, Fire, and P.D. (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC), and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), to the premieres of new series like Ordinary Joe (Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC) -- that deciding what to highlight here for you was the greatest feat of all time. (Or at least since last week's grand dilemma.) That's not even to mention what's coming to the streaming services over the next few days! But these are the things we do for you, and now that we've ensured you have a solid collection of things to watch this week, we can send you off into the world worry-free. Fly on, dear reader.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Dear White People script page reveals Sam and Gabe's first duet and a new character

A dream of the '90s is alive at Winchester University, because Dear White People is transforming into a throwback jukebox musical for its fourth and final season. "I wanted to go out with a bang," creator/co-showrunner Justin Simien tells EW. More substantially, the producer ended up finding comfort in this ambitious twist. "Frankly, I needed something really joyful to come to work and do. The show is always sort of a bit of a backdoor diary for me. And some of the things that I was really grappling with [were like], how much fun am I having? If this is success, and I fought really hard for it, and I'm working really hard to keep it, when does it become not exhausting? When does it become joyful? When am I not just mining my own trauma? And so the characters began to grapple with that in all of my iterations this season. And musicals, for me, have always been best suited for those kinds of scenarios."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear White People#Winchester University#Sadneess#Varsity Show
Harper's Bazaar

Logan Browning Says 'Dear White People' Made Her 'Think Deeply' About Colorism

Since its premiere in 2017, Netflix’s Dear White People has been unafraid to tackle today’s most pressing racial, social, and political issues—all through the lens of its signature sarcastic humor. The show has become a cultural force, garnering awards attention ranging from nominations for the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Breakthrough Series - Long Form to the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

Inside 'Dear White People's' Final Season: Reggie's PTSD, Varsity Blues and Taking on 'Performative Allyship'

When Justin Simien was adapting his 2014 satirical film “Dear White People” into a half-hour television series, he created a bible for the show that included a reference to Donald Trump becoming president. And then Trump did just that. When Simien was conceptualizing the fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy, he wrote in a fictional virus. And then COVID-19 hit.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Wonder Years, Dear White People, Survivor

Season 4 premiere: Gary struggles in the wake of his encounter with Peter; Regina and Rome face the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. (Get scoop.) Maverick (in 1957), The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (1964), Charlie’s Angels (1976), Family Ties (1982), Full House (1987), Family Matters (1989), Baywatch (1989), Friends (1994), The West Wing (1999), Lost (2004), Veronica Mars (2004) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2009) premiered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ETOnline.com

'Dear White People's Marque Richardson, Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore Talk Reggie's Finale Reveal (Exclusive)

Amid the musical interludes, Afro-futuristic reveals, and emotional turmoil, there's one thread woven throughout the final season of Dear White People that serves as the biggest mystery of the series finale; what happened to Reggie?. Although Marque Richardson's uber-talented computer programmer is accounted for in the fourth season's present-day storyline,...
TV SERIES
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Marque Richardson And Ashley Blaine Featherson Reflect On Their Characters High Achieving, Pressure For Perfection

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People" actors Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson about the pressures their characters Joelle and Reggie face to be high achievers. Richardson spoke about how their lives reflect reality. Featherson reflected on how the characters remained close because of trauma bonding.
TV SERIES
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Justin Simien Talks Musical Final Season, “A Person Bursting Out In Song Is Not The Craziest Thing To Happen On Winchester’s Campus!”

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People, Vol. 4" showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore about their decision to make the final season a musical one and Simien said the choice was simple. The musical format allowed the show to approach the Black experience in a unique way while playing in the '90's soundbox.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Dear White People reality TV parody "Big House" crowns a Black winner as Big Brother prepares to do the same in real life

The Netflix series "could not have asked for a better concluding coincidence than the parallel between this season's show-within-a-show 'Big House' and the current cycle of Big Brother, the CBS reality show it parodies," says Melanie McFarland, referring to Big Brother's Cookout alliance. ALSO: Dear White People creator Justin Simien explains the series finale.
TV SERIES
Collider

Justin Simien & Jaclyn Moore on ‘Dear White People' Vol. 4, Their Reinvention of the NSYNC Song Bye Bye Bye, and More

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Dear White People.]. From creator Justin Simien, Dear White People Vol. 4 is the final chapter in the lives of the Winchester students that have grabbed our attention, expanded our fascination, and challenged us with thought-provoking conversations throughout the run of the Netflix original series. Set against the backdrop of senior year as well as a post-pandemic future, the characters are reflecting on their lives in a very ‘90s-inspired musical way that takes viewers on an emotional journey that is satisfying, bittersweet and inspiring.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dear White People Creator Justin Simien Fought Against Including NSYNC Song 'Bye Bye Bye' in the Final Season

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Dear White People’s final season. Read at your own risk. Dear White People’s final season, which is now streaming on Netflix, is a fun and vibrant ‘90s musical extravaganza as Winchester’s finest tackle their senior year with iconic tunes from the decade. There are many standout musical numbers in the show’s final 10 episodes, but we can’t stop thinking about Sam and Gabe’s breakup via NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in Episode 4. Maybe it’s the NSYNC fangirl coming out — raise your hand if you also read their fan fic on Angelfire back in the day...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy