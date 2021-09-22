CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Mary Lou Shiel Zdanovich

capecodtimes.com
 6 days ago

Brewster - Mary Lou Shiel Zdanovich, age 89, born in Boston, bred in Brookline, and retired in Brewster, passed away peacefully on September 21st. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Zdanovich and the cherished mother of eight children Michael, Serge, Darcia, Nadine, Alicia, Victoria, Tanya (deceased), and Alexandra, and grandmother of twelve, Alexander, Andrew, Beatrice, Oliver, Sofia, Kimberly, Joseph, Emily, Michael, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Lucy.

