Goleta, CA

Reminder to Watch City's Video Message on New Electricity Provider

cityofgoleta.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are only a couple weeks away from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) beginning service in Goleta! 3CE will begin on your normal meter-read date during the month of October. If you haven't already, please watch the City's video and hear directly from Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmember Kyle Richards on the benefits and what to expect. We hope this video helps answer questions and encourages Goleta community members to get excited about the multiple environmental and economic benefits of this transition.

