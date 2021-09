SAN CARLOS — The San Carlos Apache Tribe is moving forward with a new sports complex, with the first phase breaking ground next week. The tribe will have a ground breaking Friday, Oct. 1, for its new skate park at the old police station location in Gilson Wash. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be free food and music.

