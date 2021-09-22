Meet USF’s Cade Prize Candidate: Startup SPKL unites old friends in a quest to develop new medical technology

A friendship formed in middle school a half a world away is the foundation for a new USF startup working to bring better blood flow measurement technology to market. TAMPA, Fla. – What are the chances? Two boys growing up in a city on the Bay of Bengal become friends in middle school, but go their separate ways as they grow older. Years later, they reconnect as young men whose engineering studies have brought them to the United States. By coincidence, their paths bring them both to the University of South Florida - one as a graduate student and one as a new faculty member – although seven years apart.