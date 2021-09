Food waste is a major issue in agriculture and in homes. If you grow your own food, the last thing you want is to let your hard work go to waste. Preventing food waste in your garden begins with the plants you choose—and goes right through to preservation of your harvests. As a permaculture garden designer, this is an important area that I like to focus on. Here are some of my tips for not letting food go to waste in the garden.

