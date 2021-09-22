CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage

By Josh Gauntt
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some Alabama horse owners who are searching for the medicine for their animals. There are reports of limited availability of Ivermectin in rural areas. Feed stores and co-ops in rural areas are seeing Ivermectin supplies dwindle according to Dr....

