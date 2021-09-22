Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage

(Park Hills, MO) With school back in session, and some school districts enacting mask mandates over high quarantine counts, some parents are worried their children may be facing problems other than becoming sick from a virus. Others say masks are not healthy and could actually cause health problems. The Centers for Disease Control's latest guide lines indicate universal indoor masking is recommended for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Some local groups are having rallies against mask mandates with one such rally, the Freedom Rally Unmask Our Children event held last Friday at the All Occasions Hall in Downtown Park Hills. Some in the group cite a study from Gainesville, Florida that indicates students masks were found to have everything from pneumonia causing bacteria to meningitis, food poisoning, parasites, and Lyme disease. The Farmington schools recently enacted a mask protocol after hitting high quarantine numbers. Stay Tuned to KFMO B104 News for any new mask protocol information as it becomes available, or updates on additional meetings or rallies against the mandates are held.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO