UFC is set to return to PPV on Sept. 25 with a trio of big fights topping the marquee. UFC 266 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the culmination of this year's International Fight Week and see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were coaches on the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and were previously expected to meet in March, but Volkanovski was forced to withdraw from the meeting after contracting COVID-19.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO