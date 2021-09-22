CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Stepping through time and space with Kun-Yang Lin/​Dancers’ Where is my B‑O-D‑Y

broadstreetreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Kun-Yang Lin, artistic director of KYL/D, being an Asian immigrant is fundamental to his dance. “A sense of Chi is very important.” He explained, “Chi is not just related to our breathing, but it relates to how we function with a dancing body, or as a person in the world, in the society, with each other.” But in the midst of the pandemic, he found himself unable to breathe. “I just feared that I was burned out.”

www.broadstreetreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyfunguide.com

2021 International Sculpture Conference: Voices on Community through Time and Space

The ISC’s first hybrid conference, Voices on Community through Time and Space, will bring together the worldwide sculpture community to engage in dialogue about the past, present and future of the contemporary sculpture field. Join us from September 27th-October 8th, 2021 for engaging discussions on relevant topics in contemporary sculpture,...
VISUAL ART
Daily Free Press

BU miXx provides space for K-pop dancers

Boston University students who are interested in K-pop dance and are looking for a community of others who are as well should look no further. K-pop dance lovers can come together at BU miXx, a K-pop dance crew that films dance cover videos across campus and other parts of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merce Cunningham
theface.com

How Prettyboy D‑O became Nigeria’s unstoppable culte star

When the reality of life in Lagos gets too much, Prettyboy D‑O retreats to Los Angeles to reflect and get a handle on his thoughts. ​“L.A. is my spiritual home, I see it as paradise,” the singer says over a Zoom call from the City of Angels one Friday in July. ​“Everything is so chill and easy-going. I get to just clear my head, rest, and work without worries.”
MUSIC
cntraveller.com

Where was ‘Y: The Last Man’ filmed?

Adapted from a bestselling comic book by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic fable with a difference. In this vision of the future, almost every mammal with a Y chromosome dies suddenly – apart from human Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet capuchin monkey, Ampersand. As the world adjusts, these two become the focus of a good deal of attention.
sixtyandme.com

The Time of New Beginnings: Where My Journey Started

I’m turning 65 in a few weeks, and I’m thinking about another milestone birthday that marked the beginning of a new life for me. Turning 50 was the catalyst for launching an international lifestyle that I’m still enjoying today and plan to keep on enjoying into my 70s and beyond.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Swarthmore College#Race#New York University#Kyl D#Asian#Temple University#Tal
riverjournalonline.com

My Visit to The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze

Each autumn, over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminate a swath through Croton-on-Hudson’s historic Dutch-English stone Van Cortlandt Manor, in what’s become an annual pilgrimage for many — The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze. With new themes, punctuated by updated lighting and soundtracks, Blaze 2021 does not disappoint. The hand-sculpted gourds are...
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Young dancers learn through Aiken Civic Ballet

The Aiken Civic Ballet is South Carolina’s longest continuously operating dance company. Founded by Carl Crosby, the company has been in existence for over 48 years. Under the artistic direction of Diane Toole Miller, the company produces original ballets and contemporary dance works.
THEATER & DANCE
broadstreetreview.com

The Weekly Roundup, September 22 – 28

Happy Autumn Equinox, folks! The first week of the fall has more than a handful of gems to discover. Outside of the Fringe Festival, Free Fringe, and the Women’s Film Festival (check out my picks for that one), the Delaware Art Museum is celebrating the Korean harvest festival Chuseok, Penn Live Arts opens the new season in song (birdsong, that is!), YallaPunk cohosts a four-day music festival, and Black Panther is screening at the Mann backed by an orchestra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
skiddle.com

The Official Boundary D&B Afterparty w/ The Prototypes

We team up with Brighton’s finest, The Prototypes, to bring you some of d&bs finest selectors all night long. Customer reviews of The Official Boundary D&B Afterparty w/ The Prototypes. Average rating:. 69%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Posted Today, 5:30am. Overall rating: 5 Verified review.
broadstreetreview.com

Philly Fringe 2021: Irish Heritage Theatre presents Dermot Bolger’s The Holy Ground

Over the last decade, Irish Heritage Theatre (IHT) has emerged as one of Philadelphia’s most consistently interesting small companies. Although it has mounted great works by Sean O’Casey and Brian Friel, covering topics that stretch from Medieval clan history to the Troubles, its focus often lands on explorations of quotidian life in contemporary Dublin. IHT’s first digital production, The Holy Ground, is no exception.
broadstreetreview.com

Philly Fringe 2021: Brian Feldman Projects presents #txtshow (on the internet)

The format of Brian Feldman’s (digitally) globetrotting theater creation #txtshow (on the internet), one of many streaming offerings in this year’s Fringe, is simple. Feldman is txt (“text”), he’s in one of the squares on your Zoom screen, and you, the audience, decide what he says. The complicated part comes afterwards, when you try to figure out if this show, and maybe the pandemic itself, has changed the definition of theater.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
broadstreetreview.com

Philly Fringe 2021: Philadelphia Artists’ Collective presents QvK

It’s a debate nearly all Shakespeareans—scholars, actors, and fans—have engaged: which of Shakespeare's characters has the juiciest monologue? I’ve seen shouting matches break out over this. And now I’ve seen a Fringe show, Philadelphia Artists’ Collective’s QvK, that joins the fray. More specifically, the question of QvK is what group...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Wait Wait' For Sept. 25th, 2021: Bowen Yang Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bowen Yang and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Faith Salie and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Biden's Sacre Bleu! Moment;...
CBS New York

New Musical ‘Six’ Back On Stage After Pandemic Forced Broadway’s Closure On Opening Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day Broadway went dark was supposed to be opening night for “Six,” a new musical. But the six wives of Henry VIII kept their heads, and on Sept. 17 they were back on stage trying to set their stories straight. The titular “Six” are King Henry VIII’s six wives, revealing their terror living in the house of Tudor to the tune of a half-millennium later. “First of all, it feels like a concert. Can I just say, this show is a beautiful hybrid of a concert and a musical,” performer Adrianna Hicks told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. This is...
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy