Stepping through time and space with Kun-Yang Lin/​Dancers’ Where is my B‑O-D‑Y

For Kun-Yang Lin, artistic director of KYL/D, being an Asian immigrant is fundamental to his dance. “A sense of Chi is very important.” He explained, “Chi is not just related to our breathing, but it relates to how we function with a dancing body, or as a person in the world, in the society, with each other.” But in the midst of the pandemic, he found himself unable to breathe. “I just feared that I was burned out.”