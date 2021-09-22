CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Available for Salem Events and Cultural and Historic Attractions

 6 days ago

​​En español

The City of Salem is accepting grant proposals from organizations that want to host historic, cultural, and tourism-related events in Salem.

Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available for large events hosted by nonprofit 501(c) organizations listed with the Internal Revenue Service. Smaller events hosted by non-501(c) organization are eligible for up to $2,000 grants. All events must take place within Salem city limits, be open to the public, and occur between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The grants are funded by the Transient Occupancy Tax, also known as a hotel tax. They provide marketing and promotion support for various historic and cultural facilities and events in Salem.

Attendance at one of these pre-application meetings is a requirement to apply:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Via Zoom Meeting, organizations must submit email request for the link to [email protected] or [email protected]

Thursday, October 14, 2021, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Via Zoom Meeting, organizations must submit email request for the link to [email protected] or [email protected]

Applications will be available beginning October 14, 2021 both online at http://www.cityofsalem.net/Pages/cultural-and-tourism-promotion-advisory-board.aspx and by contacting the City of Salem at (503) 540-2361. Applications will be due November 15, 2021.

For more information about Transient Occupancy Tax grants, please contact the City of Salem at (503)-540-2361. Si necesita ayuda para comprender esta información, por favor llame (503) 588-6207 x 1 Irma Dowd.

ABOUT

Salem /ˈseɪləm/ is the capital of the U.S. state of Oregon, and the county seat of Marion County. It is located in the center of the Willamette Valley alongside the Willamette River, which runs north through the city. The river forms the boundary between Marion and Polk counties, and the city neighborhood of West Salem is in Polk County. Salem was founded in 1842, became the capital of the Oregon Territory in 1851, and was incorporated in 1857.

