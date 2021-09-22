Panthers face Texans in primetime road matchup

Looking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers:. 1. The Panthers defeated the Saints 26-7 one week after New Orleans obliterated the Packers 38-3. Under second-year coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2017, the last season they made the playoffs. They took advantage of the Saints missing eight assistant coaches, including six offensive, because of COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who followed Rhule from Baylor last year, designed a game plan that forced Jameis Winston to throw two interceptions and no touchdown passes. The Saints were limited to 128 yards, including 48 rushing, and six first downs.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO