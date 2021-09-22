The ‘Flamingo Lady’ Gets Her Dying Wish To Meet One Of These Beautiful Birds. Watch…

Peggy Garrison of Austin Texas was known to many as ‘the flamingo lady’. She loved the pink birds, collecting anything and everything with flamingos. Sadly, Peggy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and bravely fought the disease. Her family wanted to help her with her bucket-list of being able to pet a flamingo. But because Peggy was in hospice care, that was gonna be tough. Watch this beautiful story from USA TODAY and see how the San Antonio Zoo made her final days one she and her family will never forget~