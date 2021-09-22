CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

By Bilal Morris
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The United States’ relationship with Haiti is far from democratic. To understand it, you have to take a look at the history. In the late 1800s Haiti, like so many other lands inhabited by black and brown...

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The U.S. Stole Billions From Haiti. It’s Time to Give It Back.

Haiti is in desperate need after a devastating earthquake, a hurricane, a presidential assassination, and not enough vaccines to stop the delta variant. International aid is pouring in, which is all good, but not good enough. It is time to ask about what Haiti is owed—not in terms of international...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Deportations to Haiti begin on U.S. border

DEL RIO, Texas -- The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights, and Haiti said six flights were expected Tuesday. U.S. authorities are moving to expel many of the more than 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio after crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. preparing to nearly double deportations to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The United States is preparing to nearly double the number of Haitians being deported to this Caribbean state from Texas starting Wednesday, raising alarm that thousands of cash-strapped migrants will add a new dimension to the humanitarian crisis in a country torn apart by violence, natural disaster and political strife.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Miami Herald

Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it. He’s returning Haitians from the Mexico border and the high seas to a nation in institutional collapse because of years of a proactively heavy-handed American policy. This policy installed...
IMMIGRATION
nny360.com

U.S. envoy to Haiti quits over repatriations

Harshly criticizing what he called the United States’ “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants and its policy toward Haiti, Daniel Foote, the U.S. diplomat whose reputation for working in some of the world’s most challenging environments made him a top pick by the Biden administration to serve as special envoy to Haiti, has resigned, the U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
nwaonline.com

U.S. envoy to Haiti quits, cites migrants' treatment

Harshly criticizing what he called the United States' "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants and its policy toward Haiti, Daniel Foote -- the U.S. special envoy for the Caribbean country -- has resigned, the U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday. In a strongly worded resignation letter dated Wednesday, the veteran diplomat criticized...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Economy#U S#Epidemics#Twitter#Instagram#The American Indians#Taino#Old World#Spanish#French#Saint Domingue#The Haitian National Bank#U S Marines#German#The Haitian Gendarmerie#Haitians
CBS News

Top U.S. envoy to Haiti resigns over "inhumane" expulsions of migrants at border

A top U.S. envoy to Haiti tendered his resignation on Wednesday, citing the Biden administration's "inhumane" effort to expel hundreds of Haitian migrants to their home country, which is recovering from a deadly earthquake and plagued by political instability, widespread insecurity and crippling poverty. Ambassador Daniel Foote, who was chosen...
IMMIGRATION
93.1 WZAK

Biden Administration Seeks Contract For Guantánamo Bay Migrant Detention Facility, Says Haitians At Texas Border Won’t Be Sent There

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As many of us are still grappling with having seen images of white men on horseback rounding up Haitian migrants at the border in Del Rio, Texas, the Biden administration is on the hunt for a new contract to operate a migrant detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. This news comes one day after we reported that anonymous government officials reported that migrants who were facing deportation were “freed” on a “very, very large scale,” which was likely due to the outpouring of outrage and shaming by Black people and activists.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mayorkas insists it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting Biden envoy who quit

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted that it is safe to send migrants back to Haiti, contradicting the former Special Envoy to the country Daniel Foote, who harshly criticized the Biden administration for its “inhumane” policy towards Haitian migrants. “We have continued to study the conditions in Haiti, and we have in fact determined, despite the tragic and devastating earthquake that it is in fact, capable of receiving individuals,” Mr Mayorkas said during a press conference at the White House on Friday. He also said that 17 expulsion flights have travelled to Haiti carrying around 2,000...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest. The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June. Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate. They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. occupation of Afghanistan was colonialism that prevented Afghan self-determination

Colonialism — and, more specifically, decolonization — is a sensitive societal issue. Statues have been pulled down so as not to celebrate the legacies of slave traders or politicians deemed offensive; student activists from Canada to South Africa want to rid themselves of Eurocentric reading lists; and museums are wrestling with how to represent African and North American Indigenous Peoples.
WORLD
knpr

U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Quits Over Deportations Of Haitian Refugees

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti, has handed his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti" from the U.S. border. Foote, a career diplomat,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. removes migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas/CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) -U.S. border agents began expelling plane-loads of mostly Haitian migrants from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the United States, with repatriation flights arriving in Haiti on Sunday. The sprawling camp under the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

U.S. increases deportations to Haiti amid spike in border arrivals

The U.S. government is increasing deportation flights to Haiti in response to the rapid arrival of thousands of Haitian migrants in a small Texas community along the border with Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Saturday. Thousands of migrants, many of them from Haiti, have crossed the southern...
DEL RIO, TX
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy