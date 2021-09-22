CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Opinion: Oak Hill Road Plan is taxpayer abuse

hillcountryalliance.org
 6 days ago

By the time you read these words, a federal judge will have ruled on whether the Texas Department of Transportation can make the historic community of Oak Hill into roadkill. Since it seems like forever ago, the “Y” intersection of U.S. 290 and Texas 71 in Southwest Austin has been slated to become a freeway flyover. Most everyone who drives on U.S. 290 West favors such a project – that is, until they learn the specifics of this wasteful plan.

www.hillcountryalliance.org

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Judge denies effort to stop Oak Hill Parkway construction

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied a motion to halt the construction of the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin Sept. 13. The case hinged on the argument that the Texas Department of Transportation had not adequately considered the environmental ramifications of the project and thus violated the National Environmental Policy Act. Specifically, the plaintiffs said that the environmental impact statement did not account for the concrete batch plant, which TxDOT would build to facilitate freeway construction.
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Oak Hill Parkway traffic alerts, closures & detours for week of September 27

The TxDOT Austin District is overseeing the design and construction of Oak Hill Parkway. Atkins serves as TxDOT’s general engineering consultant, and Atlas will provide owner verification testing and inspection. The Austin District plans, designs, builds, operates, and maintains the state transportation system in the following counties: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet,...
AUSTIN, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Several road closings planned

Construction on a wind energy project in Morgan County will result in the closing of Rees and Bills roads, and Franklin Alexander and Dodsworth roads between Kenny Road and Kansas City Southern Railway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for road preparation and crane crossings. The work being done...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
DFW Community News

Argyle planning to reconstruct Stonecrest Road

The town of Argyle’s next road reconstruction priority is Stonecrest Road. The long-awaited major Crawford Road project was completed this summer, and the town’s 2021 Street Improvement Project (sections of Harpole and South Gibbons roads) nearing completion, the town has set Stonecrest as its next priority. According to Town Administrator...
ARGYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hillcountryalliance.org

Explosive growth endangers unique wildlife, critical waters of San Marcos River

The San Marcos River touches hearts in the fastest-growing city of Texas’ fastest-growing county, and threats to it strike a nerve. Its champions warn that rapid development and the crush of new residents could herald a dark fate for the river’s endangered species and for its critical role providing drinking water to nearly 2 million people from San Antonio to Austin.
SAN MARCOS, TX
outerbanksvoice.com

Planned Temporary Road Closure in KDH

The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, for the intersection of Raymond Avenue and East Wilkinson Street for drainage culvert repairs by Fred Smith Company. Through traffic on Raymond Avenue will be prohibited during this work....
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Ike Dike is a complete waste of $29 billion in taxpayer money

Regarding “Editorial: $29 billion won't stop the Big One. Here's why the Ike Dike is still worth it.” (Sept. 19): During Hurricane Ike, the majority of water that surged into Galveston Bay flowed across the Bolivar Peninsula. The proposed Ike Dike does little to stop such a big storm surge from coming into the bay again. The 12- and 14-foot high “enhanced dunes” will not stop a 28-foot Katrina-like storm surge. The proposed plan is a complete waste of $29 billion of taxpayer money and can also be an environmental and navigational disaster if the 1,300-foot wide proposed gate system between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula is built.
HOUSTON, TX
Sedona Red Rock News

Developer plans hotel on Schnebly Hill Road

A Southern California developer is looking to build a hotel on Schnebly Hill Road and is currently in the early stages of seeking approval from the city of Sedona. The proposal calls for the project — which is currently being called Oak Creek Resort — to offer 92 rooms as well as other amenities. It is currently in the first conceptual review process.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Road Plan#The Austin Chronicle
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for White Oak Shade Road

The New Canaan Building Department last week received an application to build a 5,000-square-foot home on White Oak Shade Road. The new five-bedroom house at 142 White Oak Shade Road will include four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to a building permit application filed Sept. 13. The contractor on the...
NEW CANAAN, CT
lancasterbee.com

Residents voice opinions regarding Stutzman Road traffic

After a traffic study recommended limiting left turns from Stutzman Road to Pleasant View Drive between 3 and 6 p.m., residents have expressed their opinions during the last few Lancaster Town Board meetings. In February, the Lancaster Town Board voted to conduct a traffic study of the area. In July, Town Supervisor Ronald Ruffino Sr. and Assemblymember Monica Wallace announced […]
LANCASTER, NY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNT-TV

West Virginia Secretary of State visits Oak Hill High School

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — September marks National Voter Registration Month. County clerks and the secretary of state are holding outreach efforts across the state. In Fayette County, the Michelle Holly, the County Clerk, said events like these help students realize the importance of voting. “Our elections and the right...
OAK HILL, WV
epcan.com

Charter Oak Ranch Road, I-25 projects to get under way

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction in late September on two primary segments of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP). MAMSIP is comprised of four distinct road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Oakland Press

Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills work together on road rehab project

Auburn Hills and Rochester Hills are collaborating to repair Butler Road. Paul Davis, deputy director of Rochester Hills public services, said the contractor, Pro-Line Asphalt, requested that Rochester Hills establish a detour to allow the use of the road in Auburn Hills. Rochester Hills staff agreed and coordinated with the...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
enid.org

Concrete Repairs on Oak Ridge Road Prompts Road Closure

ENID, OK (September 17, 2021) – City of Enid street officials announced today that the a portion of Oakridge Road and Quailwood Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday, September 21st. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs. Motorists are encouraged...
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy