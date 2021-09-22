Opinion: Oak Hill Road Plan is taxpayer abuse

Regarding “Editorial: $29 billion won't stop the Big One. Here's why the Ike Dike is still worth it.” (Sept. 19): During Hurricane Ike, the majority of water that surged into Galveston Bay flowed across the Bolivar Peninsula. The proposed Ike Dike does little to stop such a big storm surge from coming into the bay again. The 12- and 14-foot high “enhanced dunes” will not stop a 28-foot Katrina-like storm surge. The proposed plan is a complete waste of $29 billion of taxpayer money and can also be an environmental and navigational disaster if the 1,300-foot wide proposed gate system between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula is built.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO