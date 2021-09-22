CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graphic Novel Review: Grimm Tales from the Cave

By admin
highdesertdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Victor Valley)– The original Grimm Fairy Tales are terrifying and amazing at the same time. Mad Cave Studios has created a brand new anthology inspired by the classic Grimm tales, but with a modern horror spin- welcome to Grimm Tales from the Cave. Featuring over ten stories that are bound...

