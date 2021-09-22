Spread holiday cheer with the LEGO Santa’s Visit set

Anyone here still collecting this theme or are you like me and abandoned the whole Winter Village theme years ago? No? Just me? Well, it looks like I’m not the only one because it looks like LEGO’s abandoned the Village as well in favor of bringing Santa to you. And by “you” I mean this minifigure representation of who LEGO assumes you to be. I’m guessing they ran out of ideas on what they can jam up there in the North Pole and the second holiday train set surely was the beginning of the end. They never did get back to me about my idea of a set: Winter Village Crime Alley, a set where wayward Elves catch unsuspecting tourists and hold them up for their money. That’s okay, 10293 Santa’s Visit is probably a better idea anyway.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO