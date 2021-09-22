Spread holiday cheer with the LEGO Santa’s Visit set
(Victor Valley)– The LEGO Group is ushering in the festive season with the reveal of its LEGO® Santa’s Visit set, the latest addition to the Winter Village collection. The charming new LEGO Santa’s Visit set is ready to welcome Santa and his reindeer, and sure to bring to life the special excitement felt during the holiday season. The design centers on a cosy little house, where a family are busily getting ready for Santa’s arrival. Cards are collected from the mailbox; gifts have been wrapped and treats have been put out in anticipation of the most exciting time of the year. Once the build is complete, all Santa needs to do is drop down the chimney to spread some Christmas cheer!highdesertdaily.com
