Alt-J Enjoy a Surreal, Serene Day at the Skatepark in New 'U&ME' Video
After a four year hiatus, Alt-J are back with a new song, “U&ME,” from their upcoming album, The Dream, set to arrive February 11th, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. “U&ME” is a serene, slightly woozy tune carried by bustling percussion and cut open in the middle by a keening guitar riff. In a statement, Alt-J keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said of the song, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0