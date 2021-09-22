CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alt-J Enjoy a Surreal, Serene Day at the Skatepark in New 'U&ME' Video

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four year hiatus, Alt-J are back with a new song, “U&ME,” from their upcoming album, The Dream, set to arrive February 11th, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. “U&ME” is a serene, slightly woozy tune carried by bustling percussion and cut open in the middle by a keening guitar riff. In a statement, Alt-J keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said of the song, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLLSTAR

Alt-J To Tour North America In 2022

Christie Goodwin / Redferns via Getty ImagesJ TeamAlt-J performs at London's Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 29, 2018. Idiosyncratic rockers Alt-J announced their return to the stage on Wednesday. The British group will embark on a North American tour – predominantly of arenas, but with a smattering of shed and...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Alt-J announce first album in four years, The Dream, share euphoric lead single, U&ME

British indie rockers Alt-J have announced their fourth studio album The Dream – due February 22 – and shared the album’s easy-going lead single, U&ME. It’s the band’s first new musical offering in four years, since the release of 2017’s Relaxer, with the Mercury Prize-winning group seemingly returning to the guitar-driven sonic direction that informed the band’s first two albums – An Awesome Wave (2012) and This Is All Yours (2014).
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Philly

WATCH: Gritty Celebrates 3rd Birthday In Style With Motorcycle Ride Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 wants to wish a happy birthday to one of Philadelphia’s favorite mascots! Chopper 3 was live over Gritty, the Flyers’ mascot, who is celebrating his third birthday with a motorcycle ride through the city on Friday. Thx, I made it myself pic.twitter.com/OjFaqjPrq2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2021 It’s a round trip to the Wells Fargo Center by way of some of Philly’s most iconic spots, including the Art Museum, City Hall, and Logan Square. Watch more of Gritty’s ride through the city below: You may remember the initial reception to Gritty was not so warm, but he quickly grew on Philly fans. Happy birthday, Gritty!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NPR

New Mix: alt-J, Loney Dear, Amythyst Kiah, Bnny, More

On this edition of All Songs Considered, I have the first new music from alt-J since 2017. The song, "U&ME," comes along with the announcement of their upcoming 2022 album, The Dream. Another favorite artist from the last decade, Loney Dear, put out an album earlier this year that I totally missed but completely love. The album is A Lantern and a Bell, and I play the song "Go Easy On Me Now (Sirens + emergencies)."
MUSIC
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#St Louis#Atlanta#Music Video#Alt J#North American#American Express#The Man Tour Dates#Ga State Farm Arena#Fl Orlando Amphitheater#Mo Chaifetz Arena#Il#Co#Wa#Nv The Theater At#Ut Uccu Center#Ks Cable#Dahmer Arena#Pa Td Pavilion
soultracks.com

R.I.P. jazz and R&B great Leonard "Doc" Gibbs

(September 16, 2021) Tonight we mourn the passing of a musical great. Leonard “Doc” Gibbs has been a mainstay in soul and jazz for a half century, and gathered another audience entirely as the musical director on the Emeril television show, staring chef Emeril Lagasse. Fresh out of the Pennsylvania...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! J. Cole Drops New Song ‘Heaven’s EP’ / Unleashes Video

J. Cole sprung a surprise on fans with the release of his brand new song ‘Heaven’s EP.’. And the package was paired with an accompanying music video. As quick turnarounds go, the Simon Chasalow-directed visual was shot while Cole was in Las Vegas for a show past weekend. Lyrically, the...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Sara Diamond – Hollywood (U & Me) 💛🌆

“My new track, “Hollywood (U & Me),” is a thank you to the supportive partners that I’ve had in my life. I wrote this song to capture the strength of love through tumultuous times. True connection isn’t severed by the beauty and allure of something beautiful. When you’re with someone...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch The Video For Sleep Token’s Fragile New Single, ‘Fall For Me’

Sleep Token have released “Fall For Me”, the brand-new single from their forthcoming album This Place Will Become Your Tomb. You can watch the song’s official video below. “Fall For Me” arrives as a moment of pure emotional expression, the video a visual manifestation. As fans are accustomed, however, the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Denver Post

Big concerts coming to Denver: Alt-J, Thundercat, Chris Isaak, Lil Tecca and more

Note: All shows are subject to postponement or cancellation due to changing COVID-19 mandates and venue rules. Prices do not include service fees. Please check with event organizers for updated information and see state of Colorado’s guidance at covid19.colorado.gov. British pop-rock act Alt-J will bring Portugal, The Man — which...
DENVER, CO
wiltonbulletin.com

Jesse Malin Says 'Be Here Now, Baby' on New Album 'Sad and Beautiful World'

“It’s great to be back in Brooklyn,” Jesse Malin deadpanned onstage at the Nashville outpost of Brooklyn Bowl, the bowling-alley-meets-concert-venue he was playing earlier this week as part of the annual Americana Music Festival. Malin, synonymous with New York’s Lower East Side, has been an increasingly regular presence in Nashville. His friend Lucinda Williams lives here now and he’s been down to check on her progress as she recovers from a stroke she suffered last year.
BROOKLYN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Gunna and Future Make It Look 'Too Easy' on New Song

Gunna has reunited with Future for a new single, “Too Easy.”. The track was produced by Gunna’s frequent collaborator Wheezy, who spins a prickly harp loop around crisp drums, big bass hits and a sinister synth. “If I don’t post and I go ghost, it’s gonna be for a reason,” Gunna spits on the hook, “Just got my reading, now my reasons I’m booked out the region/This jewelry cold on me, I’m freezing, no way I’m anemic.”
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Covid Is Raging in Tennessee. A Nashville Music Festival Is About to Draw Thousands

With an average of more than 8,300 positive cases reported each day, Tennessee held the ignominious distinction last week of leading the United States in new Covid-19 cases per capita. Yet this week thousands of music fans and more than 200 performing artists are expected in Nashville for the Americana Music Festival and Conference, a weeklong celebration of roots music presented each September by the Americana Music Association.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Illinois

Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At J Draper Glass In Illinois

Creating things is part of human nature. Whether it’s writing or making a piece of art, there’s something about creating a beautiful piece that really satisfies the soul. If you’ve ever been curious about the art of making glass and glassblowing, there’s a studio you need to check out. J Draper Glass in Peoria offers hands-on classes that will teach you how to make a glass creation under the guidance of an expert instructor.
ILLINOIS STATE
nmhu.edu

Spotlight on Highlands Graduate Savannah Padilla

Highlands graduate Savannah Padilla said she started thinking about going into medicine when her 5-year-old sister was hospitalized. Helping to care for her much younger siblings and witnessing the limited medical resources in Las Vegas made Padilla aware of how few doctors are from Las Vegas. “She never got a...
LAS VEGAS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy