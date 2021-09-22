CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Angeles and San Bernardino National Forests to Reopen Thursday

By admin
highdesertdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Victor Valley)– Angeles National Forest and San Bernardino National Forest are expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 23, after nearly three weeks of closure. “Our fire danger remains high while large numbers of our fire personnel are still returning from fires up north after working 14 to 21 long days,” said the USFS in a statement. “We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding that has been shown during this challenging fire season.”

highdesertdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Angeles National Forest Extends Closure, Citing Wildfire Danger

As the threat of wildfires remains in much of California, the Angeles National Forest announced it will remain closed until midnight Sept. 22, park officials said Wednesday. The current forest-wide emergency closure order has been extended at the Angeles National Forest as well as Cleveland and San Bernardino National Forests.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Clarita Radio

Angeles National Forest To Remain Closed To Public For An Additional Week

On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the Angeles National Forest, just a few miles from the Santa Clarita Valley, would remain in its forest-wide emergency closure for an additional week due to fire concerns. Angeles National Forest, alongside the Cleveland and San Bernardino forests, is slated to remain...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angeles National Forest#Usfs
kernvalleysun.com

Portions of the Sequoia National Forest reopen for recreation

The Pacific Southwest Region terminated Regional Closure Order 21-07 at midnight, Sept. 15. The order closed California’s 18 USFS managed forests due to the extreme fire danger across the state. While the Sequoia National Forest reopened Thursday, Sept. 16, Forest Orders in place before the Regional Order remain in effect....
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

4 SoCal national forests set to reopen after weekslong closures

Four Southern California national forests on Wednesday are preparing to reopen weeks after being shut down due to increased wildfire risk. The closures of the Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres and San Bernardino national forests will be lifted at 11:59 p.m., albeit with modified or updated fire use restrictions in place, according to a U.S. Forest […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Siskiyou Daily

Update: State lands and national forests reopen in California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday reopened 34 of its public lands around the state. The state's action coincides with the reopening of most of the federal national forests in California on Wednesday. State wildlife and other lands managed by the department were closed last month due...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kprl.com

Forest Reopens 9.23.2021

The Los Padres national forest reopens to the public today. That means people can once again access campgrounds, roads and trails throughout the forest. Fire restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in effect, but portable lanterns and stoves with a shut-off valve will be allowed in developed campgrounds by visitors with a valid California Campfire Permit.
Bakersfield Californian

Los Padres National Forest reopens for first time since Aug. 31

Los Padres National Forest reopened Thursday for the first time since a forest-wide closure took effect on Aug. 31. Restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in effect. However, portable lanterns and stoves with shutoff valves are allowed for visitors with a valid California Campfire Permit. Angeles , Cleveland...
CBS LA

Evacuations Lifted As Crews Get Handle On University Fire In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Evacuations were temporarily ordered for some residents Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire burned in San Bernardino. The fire erupted just east of the 215 Freeway near the Cal State San Bernardino campus. By 12:39 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres and was 0% contained, San Bernardino County Fire said. As of 4:13 p.m., the fire had burned between 50 to 100 acres and was 50% contained. About 100 homes were threatened and evacuations were temporarily ordered for residences east of N. State St., south of and including residences on Morgan Rd., west of and including Pepperdine...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire Smoke Returns To Region As Folsom Renaissance Faire Returns

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Popular fall events went off without a hitch Saturday. The Folsom Renaissance Faire welcomed guests despite the low air quality caused by fires burning nearby. With the Caldor burning nearby, an unexpected haze filled the festival sky on Saturday. “I thought I could come out for a few hours. We’re trying to limit it because we want to stay healthy,” Delaon said. CBS13 asked Cal Fire why the smoke is back. “There’s a couple different reasons. There’s still a lot of work on the Caldor incident, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie. Heggie explained the Caldor Fire is nearly 80% contained, but there’s still plenty of dry brush that’s on fire. “That’s producing some smoke,” said Heggie. Windy conditions aren’t helping. “It’s allowing the smoke to settle in that Sacramento basin area. People are looking forward to getting out, but the air quality being poor throughout the region—we’re asking people to monitor themselves,” Heggie said. Festival guests still got the turkey legs and funnel cake they were hoping for. “Oh this is a great festival,” said festival guest Larry Carlson. The Folsom Renaissance Faire will continue through the weekend, but if you do plan on being outside, Cal Fire suggests taking breaks indoors when you can.
FOLSOM, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta Trinity National Forest reopens some recreational areas

SHASTA LAKE, Calif.- After closing the Shasta Trinity National Forest due to ongoing fire containment efforts for the Monument and McFarland fires, the U.S. Forest service has reopened some recreational areas to the public. The reopening at the Packers Bay Boat Ramp were spoiled with sudden rain. While some people...
SHASTA LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy