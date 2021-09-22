CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ringo Starr Can't Slow Down

By Rob Sheffield
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so we write a song.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Ringo Starr Says New ‘Get Back’ Film Reveals The Beatles Joy In Recording

Ringo Starr has nothing but high praise for director Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back mini-series — lauding it for showing the happiness the Beatles felt recording the material that became their Let It Be album. The Beatles – Get Back will roll out over three days, November 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Each of the three episodes is approximately two hours in length.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Ringo Starr's Granddaughter, Who's Also a Musician

The concept of being related to a Beatle is pretty hard to wrap your mind around. But to a handful of people, the musicians in the biggest band ever are just family. The eldest grandchild of anyone in the Beatles is Ringo Starr's granddaughter Tatia Starkey. And instead of going down a different career path, Tatia, 36, followed in the footsteps of Starr and her father, Zak Starkey, becoming a musician herself. But rather than being a drummer like Starr (real name: Richard Starkey) and his son, Tatia decided on a different instrument, which she has played in two bands. Read on to find out more about Tatia and her music.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lennon
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Martin
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Eddie Cochran
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Elvis
Person
Bill Haley
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Trombone Shorty
Person
Eddie Vedder
moderndrummer.com

Episode 51: Press conference to announce Ringo Starr Change The World

Beautiful Day’s Elizabeth Freund curated this week’s MD Podcast with Ringo Starr on a private Zoom press conference to announce Ringo Starr Change The World, a new EP to be released on September 24, 2021. The 4 tracks were all recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West studio and features frequent and...
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Ringo Starr Calls ‘Get Back’ Film a ‘Six-Hour Masterpiece’

Like a legion of Beatles fans around the world, Ringo Starr is anxiously awaiting the final version of The Beatles: Get Back, the three-episode, six-hour documentary Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson is making about the group's Let It Be recording sessions. But Starr has an inside track, too.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Circus#Keyboards#All Starr Band#World#Rolling Stone
NME

Ringo Starr says he will miss “beautiful human being” Charlie Watts

Ringo Starr has paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, calling him a “beautiful human being.”. Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wiltonbulletin.com

Jesse Malin Says 'Be Here Now, Baby' on New Album 'Sad and Beautiful World'

“It’s great to be back in Brooklyn,” Jesse Malin deadpanned onstage at the Nashville outpost of Brooklyn Bowl, the bowling-alley-meets-concert-venue he was playing earlier this week as part of the annual Americana Music Festival. Malin, synonymous with New York’s Lower East Side, has been an increasingly regular presence in Nashville. His friend Lucinda Williams lives here now and he’s been down to check on her progress as she recovers from a stroke she suffered last year.
BROOKLYN, CT
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
Parade

Mind the 30th Anniversary of Nirvana's Masterpiece Album Nevermind With These 60 Kurt Cobain Quotes

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has been called many things: pivotal, King of Grunge and spokesman for a generation. However, he was also a husband, a dad, a friend, a supporter of the LGBT+ community and a fierce advocate for women (he even wore dresses at shows). But perhaps his singular achievement, along with his band, is changing the music world forever with their album Nevermind.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Hear Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Play Bass Solo on 'Yet Another Movie' Demo

In anticipation of their upcoming reissue of A Momentary Lapse of Reason, Pink Floyd have dug up their original demo for the album’s “Yet Another Movie.”. Gilmour plays rumbling, mumbling fretless bass on the instrumental recording, soloing around long beds of synthesized strings and quietly arpeggiated keyboard notes. The drums are slow and pensive. The tape hiss contributes to the atmosphere of the demo, since it obscures some of the action, allowing Gilmour’s bass to surface here as if it were coming up for air. When the band hit the studio with co-producer Bob Ezrin for the album version, Gilmour was singing oblique, impressionistic lyrics about people feeling disillusionment and drummer Nick Mason was in charge of the propulsive rhythms. The track became a staple of their stadium tours in the years that followed the record’s release.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy