As expected, Andy Dalton got the start and the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Chicago Bears during week one. Rookie Justin Fields attempted two passes in the game and had one rushing attempt. Fields impressed in the very limited action that he saw, but that didn’t change the gameplan for the Bears. Head coach Matt Nagy said that the team had a few designed spots to get Fields in the game, and that they weren’t going to drift away from that plan. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately won the game 34-14.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO