Santa Ana, CA

Fatal Traffic Collision – Two Vehicle Collision: Harbor Boulevard and 17th Street

 6 days ago

On Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 8:35 AM, the Santa Ana Police Department received several calls of a traffic collision involving a silver four door sedan and an Orange County Transportation Authority bus at the intersection of 17th Street and Harbor Boulevard. Officers responded to the area and located the collision. Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and began to treat the driver of the sedan before pronouncing him deceased at the scene.

