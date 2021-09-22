CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports over 70 more COVID deaths 2nd day in a row

By Associated Press
azpm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Arizona on Wednesday reported over 70 additional COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day and the fifth time this month. The state's Department of Health Services reported just over...

news.azpm.org

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
cbs17

COVID-19 in NC: 2nd straight day with more than 7,000 new cases, 100 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 7,000 new cases were reported across North Carolina for the second straight day and the fourth time in less than a week. Additionally, the state Department of Health and Human Services also reported 115 deaths, the highest one-day count of deaths since February, and the third day in a week with at least 100.
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County confirms new COVID death for 3rd-day in-a-row

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the third consecutive day, St. Lawrence County has confirmed a new COVID death. This was reported in a daily update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Friday. The County has confirmed a new COVID death every day since September 15. In total, 112 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.
NBC Chicago

For 2nd Day in a Row, Southern Illinois Health Care Region Has Zero Available ICU Beds Amid COVID Surge

For the second day in a row, one of Illinois’ health care regions has zero available intensive care unit beds amid a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 5, comprised of 20 counties in the southern tip of the state, has zero of its 87 staffed ICU beds available for admission as of Wednesday.
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases 2 Days in a Row

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 280 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 76,191. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 465 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 5.6%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,029 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 990 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 27, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,029 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 990 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/JoYryAo8uk — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 27, 2021 The four new deaths happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. All were 65 years or older. There have been 8,099 total hospitalizations and 119,718 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,132. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
azpm.org

Rural Arizona hospitals ask state to help find beds for patients

Rural hospitals say critically ill patients are waiting longer for treatment in larger cities. The Arizona Border Counties Coalition asked the state to expand a hotline created during the pandemic to find beds for COVID-19 patients and use it to find space for other acute care patients. "We are managing...
azpm.org

New study on impacts of masking in Pima and Maricopa county schools

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study is taking a look at how masking policies impacted public schools in Pima and Maricopa counties. It shows that schools without mask requirements are 3.5 times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Throughout the school year, the Pima County Health...
azpm.org

Arizona says data problem reduced report of additional cases

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. The Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 1,123 additional confirmed COVID-19 case, a figure well below the average of recent daily reports and one that state officials said was low because of a reporting problem.
Beaver County Times

Beaver County's COVID new cases flat; Pennsylvania cases fall 3.4%

Pennsylvania reported 31,753 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. Then, 32,859 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. Pennsylvania ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network...
