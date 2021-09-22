Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video for 'Living in the Heart of Love' to Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones have released a new music video to accompany their recently unearthed Tattoo You-era rarity, “Living in the Heart of Love.”. The black and white video features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune partying with friends during a debauched night in Paris where they skip out on a bill at a bar, dance at various clubs, and passionately kiss. Along the way, vintage Stones videos from the Tattoo You-era appear on monitors. Many of the shots focus on Charlie Watts, and the video ends with the words “Charlie Is My Darling,” which was the title of their 1966 concert movie.www.wiltonbulletin.com
