RBG's Brave and Brilliant Women: 33 Jewish Women to Inspire Everyone

Petticoats & Sliderules/The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace – Third Eye Ensemble. Third Eye Ensemble comes back to the live stage with two fresh tales of women who, thankfully, refused many of the societal strictures of their times to further both science and humanity. Composer Elizabeth Rudolph’s “conversation” titled Petticoats & Sliderules creates a dialogue based on a 2003 interview in the archives of the Society of Women Engineers and the writings of a 1923 suffragette. Kamala Sankaram’s opera, The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace, traces the history of Countess Ada Lovelace, the daughter of Lord Byron, who fights to use her lifeforce and scientific talents for a more sweeping goal than her Victorian times dictate. This double bill was offered to audiences that could offer proof of COVID vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken without 6 hours of the performance start time. The audience was cautioned to remain masked during their entire time in the theatre.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO