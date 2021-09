Glen Cove has come together to support Glen Cove Detective Ted Karousos, who is beloved by the community, after he recently lost his wife, Nicole Karousos, to cancer. The Glen Cove City Police Benevolent Association launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Karousos cover medical bills and final expenses. They wrote, “Nicole was truly a beautiful person. Her battle was courageous. We will miss her dearly. Please help us help the Karousos family and honor her memory.”

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO