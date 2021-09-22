How wearing the wrong helmet could kill you when it comes to outdoor recreation
As a hobbyist rock climber with a passion for teaching, I love taking people to the crag for their first climbing experience. While I always bring an extra climbing helmet along for the first-timer, I've noticed a trend of these novice climbers showing up with their own headwear – typically whatever type of helmet they can find and often one they bought for that bike that's been sitting in their garage for years. In case you didn't know, all helmets are created differently, often created to be specific to particular risks one faces in a given sport. Wearing the helmet designed for the specific sport is crucial to protecting your noggin.www.outtherecolorado.com
