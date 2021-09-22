People on the Move
Senior Project Manager at Project Management Advisors, Inc. Pete Chalfant has joined Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) as Senior Project Manager, expanding the firm’s team in Austin. With more than 20 years of architecture and environment design experience throughout Texas, Chalfant’s portfolio includes commercial, hospitality, and higher education projects. At PMA, Chalfant will bring his technical expertise, problem-solving, and project management skills to lead the team’s projects in the Texas region. “Our clients rely on PMA to deliver sophisticated guidance and strategic insights gained from years of experience,” said Ross Anders, Vice President and General Manager of PMA’s Austin office. “Pete brings a unique perspective and understanding of the potential of any space that will deliver unmatched value to our clients across industries at a time when development projects are more high-stakes than ever. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”www.bizjournals.com
