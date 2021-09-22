Gator Chomp: Ledecky heads to Florida to work with Nesty

Katie Ledecky Embraces Challenges to Come in Her New Gator Chapter. As Katie Ledecky fought to hold off Ariarne Titmus for Olympic gold in the 800 freestyle, her second individual gold of the Tokyo Games and her third-straight win in that event at an Olympics, the question dawned that this might be Ledecky’s final run at gold at the sport’s highest level. Ledecky is 24, and by the time the 2024 Olympics roll around, she will be 27, considered old for an elite distance swimmer. She was already the oldest swimmer in the 400 free final in Tokyo and among the oldest in her other events. So we wondered.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO