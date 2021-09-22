South Pasadena High School’s 2022 National Merit Semifinalists
On September 15, 2021, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. SPHS semifinalists join 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent less than one percent of U.S high school seniors nationally competing for about 7,500 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and by earning among the highest scores in the state.www.pasadenanow.com
