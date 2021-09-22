CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Democrats' Alternative Redistricting Proposal Rejected By GOP

By Brandon Smith
indianapublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans. The proposed map was drawn by a Hoosier citizen, coming out of an independent redistricting commission’s competition. House Democrats said it was important for their proposal to come from someone outside the legislature – lawmakers, they've said, should not pick their voters.

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

GOP Blocks Democrats’ Bill to Fund Government, Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Republicans blocked a Democrat-backed, House-approved bill to fund the government through most of the rest of the year on Monday. The bill would also suspend the debt limit through December 2022, allowing the country to raise its borrowing limit. The move by the GOP exacerbates an already tense political showdown and increases the pressure on Democratic leaders to avert a government shutdown (and potential debt default) before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Duckworth Statements On Senate Republicans Voting Against House-passed Cr & Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statements regarding every Senate Republican voting against the House-passed Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund the government and avoid catastrophic default: Durbin: “Right now, our number one priority should be keeping the nation’s economy on the path to recovery. Instead, Republicans are playing reckless political games with the economy and the full Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Democrats Head Toward Piecemeal Infrastructure Votes As Coalition Frays

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had never wavered. She said simply would not bring any bill to the floor of the House for a vote if it didn’t have enough votes to pass. But in the last 24 hours, she seems to have softened that position—if not dared her progresive friends to prove her a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Giaquinta
The Associated Press

Republicans nix changes to their Indiana congressional map

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans voted down a Democratic overhaul of Indiana’s congressional redistricting before moving ahead with their speedy approval of new election district maps that will be used for the next decade. The Indiana Senate elections committee voted 7-2 along party lines Tuesday in favor of the Republican-drawn redistricting...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Legislature#House Republicans#House Gop#Gop#Indiana House#Dems#D Bloomington#Twitter#Brandonjsmith5
erienewsnow.com

Vulnerable House Democrats stick by Biden as GOP attack ads ramp up

House Democrats in competitive races are putting little daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden, even as Republicans ratchet up their efforts to use the President as a cudgel against their Democratic opponents in the midterm elections. After struggling for months to dent Biden's popularity, House Republicans finally see an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
indianapublicmedia.org

Public Criticizes Republican Redistricting Maps In Final Legislative Hearing

Hoosier citizens got their final chance Monday to testify at the legislature on redistricting. And those who showed up at the Senate committee hearing were not supportive of what Republicans have done. Some complaints were specific – the south side of Fort Wayne split into three Senate districts, a Marion...
INDIANA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Pelosi dares Democrats with plan for votes on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attempting to line up consequential votes next week on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, making a high-stakes wager that warring Democratic factions won’t sink the bills if their competing demands aren’t met. At stake is the fate of the most significant investment in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register-Guard

Redistricting: House Republicans boycott session to deny passage of maps

Only one Republican lawmaker showed up for a scheduled floor session of the Oregon House of Representatives Saturday as the minority party denied quorum to prevent the passage of new state legislative and congressional district maps. The boycott came after a new congressional map was proposed Saturday morning that was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Spencer Evening World

Indiana House OKs maps that likely keep GOP supermajority. Here's what Democrats proposed.

The Indiana House voted 67-31 Thursday to approve proposed redistricting maps, all but ensuring that their supermajority stays intact. Only three Republicans joined the Democrats in voting against the proposal: Rep. Jeff Ellington, R-Bloomington, Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, and Rep. Matt Hostettler, R-Patoka. Ellington, whose district would become more winnable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy