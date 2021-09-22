House Democrats' Alternative Redistricting Proposal Rejected By GOP
Indiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans. The proposed map was drawn by a Hoosier citizen, coming out of an independent redistricting commission’s competition. House Democrats said it was important for their proposal to come from someone outside the legislature – lawmakers, they've said, should not pick their voters.indianapublicmedia.org
