CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Good morning, RVA: J&Jers, a correction, and looming bus service cuts

gmrva.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, RVA! It's 72 °F, and you can expect another hot day with a chance of rain pretty much throughout. Tomorrow, though! Tomorrow we’ve got highs around 70 °F. Can’t wait. Water cooler. Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson announced that a two-dose version of their single-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides “94%...

gmrva.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: Outbreaks, ARPA, and a climate emergency

Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and False Fall is over—welcome back to summer. Today you can expect highs in mid 90s, plenty of sunshine, and NBC12's Andrew Freiden says you should keep an eye out for brilliantly red wildfire smoke-induced sunrises and sunsets. Water cooler. This past Friday, RPS...
RICHMOND, VA
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: Boosters!, community-built spaces, and lovely weather

Good morning, RVA! It's 53 °F, and today looks wonderful with highs in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. The weather wonderfulness should continue straight on through the weekend, too. Enjoy!. Water cooler. What a rollercoaster of emotions for booster shots over the last couple of days! To recap:...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
BBC

Blackpool bus services cut due to driver shortage

Bus services in a seaside resort will be changed from Sunday after a "change in the labour market" caused a shortage of drivers, a transport firm has said. Blackpool Transport (BT) said it needed to make changes to timetables due to the challenges facing the industry. Those includes logistics and...
TRAFFIC
Crain's Detroit Business

Idrees Mutahr: Bus service cuts threaten Detroit's equitable recovery

For Detroit to have an equitable economic recovery, the Detroit Department of Transportation needs to deliver more reliable transit service, not service cuts. We lauded essential workers last year, many of whom depend on transit, but it has been little acknowledged that bus riders have been dealing with seriously unreliable service for over a year. In my work with the bus rider organization Motor City Freedom Riders, we constantly hear from riders who have been waiting hours for the bus, are consistently late to night shifts, or are missing opportunities to get to better paying work because of limited transit options.
DETROIT, MI
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: More trains!, an immigration story, and a new mural

Good morning, RVA! It's 52 °F, and today looks beautiful with sunny highs in the low 80s. Richmond in the fall! It's the best time of year!. This morning, even before I woke up, the Governor hosted a press conference celebrating new train service to Main Street Train Station. Richmonders, if they can drag themselves out of bed, can now catch a train from downtown and end up in D.C. before the work day begins or, according to the press release, make it to "New York for a lunchtime meeting." I think the goal is ultimately hourly service between D.C. and Richmond, so this is just step one out of one million to bringing frequent, higher-speed rail service to Richmond, connecting us to the rest of the Northeast. By the way, here's what a 5:00 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony looks like. Too intense, even for me!
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Cdc#Traffic Accident#Rva#Cnn#J J#Res#2021 R070#Grtc Board#Grtc Twitter
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

COVID in New York: CDC Releases Shocking Vaccine Study Findings

The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy