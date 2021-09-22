Good morning, RVA: J&Jers, a correction, and looming bus service cuts
Good morning, RVA! It's 72 °F, and you can expect another hot day with a chance of rain pretty much throughout. Tomorrow, though! Tomorrow we’ve got highs around 70 °F. Can’t wait. Water cooler. Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson announced that a two-dose version of their single-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides “94%...
Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and we got another hot one. Today you can expect highs in the 90s, Feels Likes near 100 °F, and absolutely zero chance for rain. Stay cool , stay hydrated, and bide your outside time until Friday when things cool off a bit. Water...
Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and False Fall is over—welcome back to summer. Today you can expect highs in mid 90s, plenty of sunshine, and NBC12's Andrew Freiden says you should keep an eye out for brilliantly red wildfire smoke-induced sunrises and sunsets. Water cooler. This past Friday, RPS...
Good morning, RVA! It's 53 °F, and today looks wonderful with highs in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. The weather wonderfulness should continue straight on through the weekend, too. Enjoy!. Water cooler. What a rollercoaster of emotions for booster shots over the last couple of days! To recap:...
Good morning, RVA! It's 71 °F, and today you can expect highs in the 80s, humidity, plus a good chance of rain—but, with any luck, nothing like yesterday. Remember when I casually said "bring an umbrella?" More like bring a canoe!. Water cooler. Two quick corona-updates this morning! First, a...
Bus services in a seaside resort will be changed from Sunday after a "change in the labour market" caused a shortage of drivers, a transport firm has said. Blackpool Transport (BT) said it needed to make changes to timetables due to the challenges facing the industry. Those includes logistics and...
For Detroit to have an equitable economic recovery, the Detroit Department of Transportation needs to deliver more reliable transit service, not service cuts. We lauded essential workers last year, many of whom depend on transit, but it has been little acknowledged that bus riders have been dealing with seriously unreliable service for over a year. In my work with the bus rider organization Motor City Freedom Riders, we constantly hear from riders who have been waiting hours for the bus, are consistently late to night shifts, or are missing opportunities to get to better paying work because of limited transit options.
Good morning, RVA! It's 64 °F, and, after the rain moves through this morning, I think we could have a pretty cool day on our hands. Expect highs right around 70 °F today and a really wonderful weekend. Water cooler. Booster update! Yesterday's meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on...
Good morning, RVA! It's 52 °F, and today looks beautiful with sunny highs in the low 80s. Richmond in the fall! It's the best time of year!. This morning, even before I woke up, the Governor hosted a press conference celebrating new train service to Main Street Train Station. Richmonders, if they can drag themselves out of bed, can now catch a train from downtown and end up in D.C. before the work day begins or, according to the press release, make it to "New York for a lunchtime meeting." I think the goal is ultimately hourly service between D.C. and Richmond, so this is just step one out of one million to bringing frequent, higher-speed rail service to Richmond, connecting us to the rest of the Northeast. By the way, here's what a 5:00 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony looks like. Too intense, even for me!
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about Ehrlichiosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by ticks in the United States. Organ failure and death can occur in the absence of prompt medical treatment.
Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
Many healthcare workers are waking up to new vaccine mandates. That includes everyone that works in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The government recently mandated that all staff in the VA system get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. One nurse from Spokane, Washington who works at a VA...
Nearly 80,000 New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases reported to the New York State Health Department were 78,416, as of September 20, 2021, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 update,. The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York...
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be the state's new surgeon general and secretary of the state's health department. "Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career," DeSantis said at a news conference. "We feel that Joe is just the right guy for the job."
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
A post shared on Facebook claims a member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisory panel said, “We are killing more people than we are saving with the shots.”. Verdict: False. The man speaking in the video is not a member of the FDA advisory committee. The FDA...
The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
AdvertisementsOn September 23 2021, an Imgur user shared a TikTok video in which a user claims that most hospitals have to “legally forgive your medical bills” if you earn less than 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines”:. The Video’s Claims About Hospitals Forgiving Medical Bills. The clip was highly...
It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
