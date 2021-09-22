ADS Expands Automated Security Solutions Offerings with New Partnership

The surge in e-commerce requires new and innovative technologies to safeguard consumers. NanoGrafix, an advanced security solutions provider, has developed such a technology. The company, which is based in San Diego, CA, USA, has created a wide range of digital holographic and optical solutions to secure printing in numerous segments. These range from government applications, such as currency and tax stamps, to labels, packaging, textiles, lottery tickets and more. Security and anti-counterfeiting have emerged as viable outlets for label converters looking to diversify their businesses. This technology can also be used for optical decorative applications in labels and packaging, where every label or package can have a different holographic image or optical effect.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO