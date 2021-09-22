CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADS Expands Automated Security Solutions Offerings with New Partnership

dcvelocity.com
 5 days ago

Washington, DC - September 22, 2021 –Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, announces its new partnership with Assert Security, a Georgia-based provider of advanced security test automation solutions. The synergy between the two companies will expand ADS’ capabilities to deliver automated security tools necessary to ensure all of its clients’ internet-connected devices and presences are secure, 24/7.

www.dcvelocity.com

martechseries.com

Built on Medallia Experience Cloud Platform, Rybbon Launches New Solution for Automated Digital Rewards

Medallia Technology Partner Rybbon extends solution with digital rewards and business incentive system. Medallia, a global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a new solution interface built by Medallia partner Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards. Using the Medallia Developer Portal, Rybbon has built an out-of-the-box integration to the Medallia Experience Cloud platform that allows customers to tap Rybbon to automate the management and distribution of incentives for experience programs. Automated rewards can help increase survey responses while helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ERIC ONGTOOGUK, SOLUTIONS DESIGN ENGINEER

Eric joins the KPI team from Logical Position, where he held the position of Data. Analyst. Under this role, he was responsible for performing quantitative & qualitative. analysis of business processes and document findings. He also built reports using data. from various sources, including Excel, QuickBase and Sales, to maximize...
ECONOMY
commercialintegrator.com

Johnson Controls Releases New Building Security Solutions

Johnson Controls has announced the addition of body worn cameras and autonomous robots to its physical security portfolio, along with the integration of package screening technology by RaySecur. The new offerings are said to further strengthen Johnson Controls’ comprehensive building security portfolio and enable customers to extend the capabilities of...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

RJW LOGISTICS GROUP LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE, ENHANCES CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

WOODRIDGE, IL (September 24, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of CPG retail logistics solutions, announced today the launch of a new website that serves as CPG suppliers’ one-stop supply chain online destination. Developed for an intuitive user experience, the site is designed to effectively inform visitors about the Company’s industry-leading, comprehensive retail logistics solutions. Additionally, its new Customer Portal delivers increased supply chain transparency and decision-making capabilities for RJW’s existing customer base of CPG suppliers worldwide.
RETAIL
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Washington Dc#Iot Devices#Security Testing#New Partnership#Assert Security#Http#Cybersecurity
financemagnates.com

GMO Click Securities Expands CFDs Offering with 7 New Instruments

GMO Click Securities, which is a top Japanese retail brokerage, has added seven new contracts for differences (CFDs) instruments of the company stocks and indices from the United States markets, thus enhancing its offering in the local market. Announced on Friday, the broker will allow Japanese traders to take positions...
STOCKS
dcvelocity.com

Softeon Releases New Glossary of Terms for Warehouse Management Systems

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s best track record of customer success, has released a new Glossary of Terms for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to allow team members to better understand the jargon and acronyms commonly used in WMS projects. Of course, every area of supply...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Position Imaging Launches “Intelligent Logistics” Podcast Series

STRATHAM, NH – September 22, 2021 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has launched a new podcast series titled “Intelligent Logistics,” now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The informative podcast will delve into how technology is elevating customer/resident package reception and return satisfaction through computer vision and machine learning techniques. It will also cover the logistical benefits retail and multifamily property owners are receiving by utilizing these advanced technologies.
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Why small and mid-size warehouses can and should automate

The advantages of automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are growing, almost as quickly as the systems are increasing in popularity as a tool for storage and fulfillment in a variety of industries. To ensure optimal outcomes – outcomes that protect the product and optimize the company’s packaging investment –...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dcvelocity.com

Gartner Research Reveals Growth for Smart Robots in Retail

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 -- A recent Gartner report details that “Retailers are scaling up smart robots to support flexibility and labor optimization in physical stores for unified commerce execution.” GreyOrange, a leading provider of modern software and systems for modern fulfillment, is featured in the report for its variety of smart robots that help retailers improve how they get products to buyers, whether through stores, distribution centers or emerging options such as localized micro fulfillment centers.
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Honeywell Introduces New Robotic Technology To Help Warehouses Boost Productivity, Reduce Injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today its latest innovation in robotic technology designed to help warehouses and distribution centers automate the manual process of unloading pallets, reducing the operational risks of potential injuries and labor shortages. Driven by sophisticated machine learning and advances in perception...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Oracle Announces New Automated Lead Generation and Qualification Solution

Oracle's Oracle Fusion Marketing is available to customers as of this week. Part of Oracle Advertising and CX, Fusion Marketing enables marketers to create campaigns that span traditional marketing and advertising channels. According to Oracle, it's engineered to bypass the entire lead qualification and conversion process. Aimed at helping marketers...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Xealth Secures $24M in Funding to Expand Digital Health Offering

Xealth, which works to enable digital health at scale, has announced a Series B funding round with $24 million, a press release says. The funding will go toward adding to the team by doubling the number of employees, and it will also go toward more product innovations, boosting the intelligence engine to better help health systems look into which tools work best with which patients.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

NanoGrafix engineers new solutions for security printing

The surge in e-commerce requires new and innovative technologies to safeguard consumers. NanoGrafix, an advanced security solutions provider, has developed such a technology. The company, which is based in San Diego, CA, USA, has created a wide range of digital holographic and optical solutions to secure printing in numerous segments. These range from government applications, such as currency and tax stamps, to labels, packaging, textiles, lottery tickets and more. Security and anti-counterfeiting have emerged as viable outlets for label converters looking to diversify their businesses. This technology can also be used for optical decorative applications in labels and packaging, where every label or package can have a different holographic image or optical effect.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Customers prefer reliable two-day delivery over spotty next-day service

As last mile delivery becomes increasingly complex, retailers may find that providing reliable two-day delivery may win them greater customer appreciation than promising next-day service and missing that window, panelists said at a session today at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)’s Edge conference. Supply chain challenges at...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor

With the new C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC, Beckhoff combines its extensive expertise with PC-based machine control and IP65/67 components. The result is an Industrial PC (IPC) designed with IP65/67 protection for direct installation on machines or other equipment. The Microsoft Azure Certified and AWS Qualified edge device is ideal for decentralized installation and provides powerful multi-core computing performance. As a robust control computer, the device also reduces control cabinet space requirements, optimizes machine design and simplifies subsequent system expansions.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

McAfee teams with IBM Security for new integrated TD SYNNEX solution

McAfee Enterprise announced today that it has collaborated with IBM Security to develop a new integrated solution for TD SYNNEX customers. The TD SYNNEX security solution is based on integrations between McAfee Enterprise MVISION and IBM Security QRadar products. Available to customers through the TD SYNNEX IT distribution network, the product is designed to provide visibility, investigation, remediation and control to protect the global workforce.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Advanced Solutions Introduces AdvancedPass

CHICAGO – September 21, 2021 – Advanced Solutions today introduced its AdvancedPasstm technology that allows carrier partners the ease of digitally checking in at participating sites. The innovative digital logistics solution makes it as easy as swiping an eWallet at a fast-food restaurant. AdvancedPasstm is a standard and technology that...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Data makes the difference for Coca-Cola

Improving visibility throughout your supply chain can bring strong gains in productivity and efficiency. Just ask leaders at Coca-Cola and supply chain visibility platform FourKites. Coca-Cola is raising customer satisfaction levels by gaining greater visibility into its transportation operations, an exercise that has helped reduce detention and dwell times and...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Redwood Logistics EVP Wins 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021-- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistic companies in North America, today announced its Executive Vice President of Managed Services, Christina Ryan, received the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain award. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
CHICAGO, IL
labelandnarrowweb.com

Mactac and Esker form process automation partnership

Mactac, a Lintec company and leading supplier of pressure sensitive adhesives, is partnering with Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions, to automate its accounts payable (AP) and order management (OM) processes. Mactac is implementing the information technology changes as part of the company’s digital...
BUSINESS

