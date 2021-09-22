ADS Expands Automated Security Solutions Offerings with New Partnership
Washington, DC - September 22, 2021 –Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, announces its new partnership with Assert Security, a Georgia-based provider of advanced security test automation solutions. The synergy between the two companies will expand ADS’ capabilities to deliver automated security tools necessary to ensure all of its clients’ internet-connected devices and presences are secure, 24/7.www.dcvelocity.com
Comments / 0