Bellator 266 Salaries: Yoel Romero ($150,000) Leads Disclosed Event Payroll

An immediate chance to join the ranks of Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight elite greets Yoel Romero in his long-awaited promotional debut. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist and longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship contender will toe the line against Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Romero enters the cage on a career-worst three-fight losing streak. The American Top Team mainstay last competed at UFC 248, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya on March 7, 2020. Davis, meanwhile, has compiled a 9-3 record through 12 appearances in Bellator. The Alliance MMA rep last fought on April 16, when he surrendered a five-round unanimous verdict to Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 257 main event.

12 DAYS AGO