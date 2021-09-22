Bellator 266 Salaries: Yoel Romero ($150,000) Leads Disclosed Event Payroll
Yoel Romero’s Bellator MMA debut didn’t go as planned, but the former UFC title challenger was nonetheless the highest-paid fighter on Saturday’s card. Romero earned a disclosed $150,000 salary for his split-decision loss to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner at the SAP Center in San Jose. Davis, meanwhile, took home $100,000 for his victory in the light heavyweight bout. The California State Athletic Commission recently released salary figures from the event.www.sherdog.com
