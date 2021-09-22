CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Bellator 266 Salaries: Yoel Romero ($150,000) Leads Disclosed Event Payroll

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoel Romero’s Bellator MMA debut didn’t go as planned, but the former UFC title challenger was nonetheless the highest-paid fighter on Saturday’s card. Romero earned a disclosed $150,000 salary for his split-decision loss to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner at the SAP Center in San Jose. Davis, meanwhile, took home $100,000 for his victory in the light heavyweight bout. The California State Athletic Commission recently released salary figures from the event.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sherdog

Bellator 266 ‘Davis vs. Romero’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4) Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9) DeAnna Bennett (129.2: Missed Weight) vs. Alejandra Lara (125.2) Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7) Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6) Grant Neal (204.1) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.9) Anthony Adams (185.3) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev...
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero

An immediate chance to join the ranks of Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight elite greets Yoel Romero in his long-awaited promotional debut. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist and longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship contender will toe the line against Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Romero enters the cage on a career-worst three-fight losing streak. The American Top Team mainstay last competed at UFC 248, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya on March 7, 2020. Davis, meanwhile, has compiled a 9-3 record through 12 appearances in Bellator. The Alliance MMA rep last fought on April 16, when he surrendered a five-round unanimous verdict to Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 257 main event.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Edwards
Person
Deanna Bennett
Person
Alex Polizzi
Person
Yoel Romero
Person
Alejandra Lara
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Georgi Karakhanyan
Person
Jesse Delgado
chatsports.com

5 Things You Might Not Know About Yoel Romero

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Yoel Romero now begins what can only be described as his final push.
mymmanews.com

Bellator 266 results – Romero vs. Davis – LIVE STREAM (prelims)

BELLATOR 266: Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast LIVE today, Saturday, September 18 on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. BELLATOR 266...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Combat
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk Thriller boxing card featuring Belfort, Ortiz, and Silva, plus Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk about the Thriller boxing card featuring the likes of Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, and Anderson Silva. They also discuss Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, and they close the show by discussing the upcoming episodes of “Dark Side of the Ring.”
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 266 odds: Yoel Romero slight underdog in promotional debut against Phil Davis

On this 18th day of September in the year 2021, Bellator 266 will be taking place before UFC 266 happens later this month. Tonight’s headliner will see the promotional debut of a superhuman freak-athlete known as Yoel Romero, who will be taking on the company’s former 205-pound champion, Phil Davis. Bloody Elbow is here with the betting lines for Romero’s return to light heavyweight, as well as for the rest of the Bellator 266 lineup.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 266 faceoff video highlights: Phil Davis, Yoel Romero size each other up

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Bellator makes its return Saturday, and the promotion is featuring a key light heavyweight contender bout atop the card. Bellator 266 takes place at SAP Center with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie. In the main event, former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero (13-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) returns to light heavyweight to battle former Bellator champion Phil Davis (22-6 MMA, 9-3 UFC).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker voices faith in Yoel Romero after Bellator 266 loss, ponders 5-round main event change

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Yoel Romero is 0-1 in Bellator, but promotion president Scott Coker isn’t losing faith in one of his biggest free agent pickups. On Saturday night, Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) lost a split decision to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 main event at SAP Center. After a competitive first two rounds, Romero was taken down and controlled for much of Round 3.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Romero suffers decision loss to Davis in Bellator debut

Yoel Romero's Bellator debut did not go as planned. Phil Davis defeated the former UFC middleweight contender via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) in the Bellator 266 light heavyweight main event Saturday night in San Jose, California. Davis dictated the pace in the striking department during the first two rounds,...
UFC
CBS Sports

Bellator 266 predictions, odds: Yoel Romero, Georgi Karakhanyan among best bets to consider

On Saturday night, Yoel Romero finally makes his Bellator debut when he faces Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 266 from SAP Center in San Jose, California. The fight gives both men an opportunity to establish positioning in the light heavyweight division while the rest of the World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix plays out.
audacy.com

Tobin's Fight Show: Yoel Romero Loses Bellator Debut, UFC 266 Preview

Tobin recaps Yoel Romero losing his Bellator debut to Phil Davis. Anthony Smith beats Ryan Spann and calls out for a rematch with Aleksandar Rakić. Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk next week. How impressive does AJ need to look against the former cruiserweight champ? UFC 266 is coming up with two title fights. Can Alexander Volkanovski keep his title reign going? Plus what will Nick Diaz look like in his return against Robbie Lawler?
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Fighters and writers in an uproar over Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis decision

All eyes were on former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero in his highly anticipated Bellator debut when he stepped in to face Phil Davis at Bellator 266. Romero had initially been forced to delay his debut due to not being cleared by doctors ahead of what would have been his appearance in the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Some had thought he might never fight for the promotion as the details surrounding the doctor’s refusal were not clear.
mymmanews.com

Yoel Romero talks return to Showtime and the possibility of Boxing

Yoel Romero tests skills against Phil Davis of Bellator 266. The mixed martial arts broadcast transpires on Showtime and the card emanates from SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 18th. Romero is a multi-time UFC middleweight title challenger and will be making his Bellator debut here but...
USA Today

Yoel Romero opens up on eye injury that delayed Bellator debut, says 'best decision was not to fight'

Yoel Romero has pulled back the curtain on the situation that delayed his Bellator debut. Romero, a former multiple-time UFC title challenger, shared details of the eye injury that canceled his bout against Anthony Johnson and ruled him out of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix back in April. Romero (13-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) told MMA Junkie it was an eye poke that injured his left eye during his training camp to fight Johnson.
UFC
USA Today

Bellator 266 predictions: Who's taking Yoel Romero over ex-champ Phil Davis?

Bellator is back in its Northern California home base this week for the first time in two years, and there’s a high-profile promotional debut atop the card. Bellator 266 takes place Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy