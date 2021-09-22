CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

 7 days ago

View down Remedios and the Production site. (10835.79 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 288 times.) (11187.53 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 322 times.) My name is NOT Maria. My name IS Mary. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4) (11076.93 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 271 times.) (10568.04 kB,...

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I have been wondering about the changes that Raptor V2 will induce in the ship/booster. The normal pattern, as I understand it, is to stretch the tanks when engine thrust increases. How much are they likely to be able to do with the current methods and what happens if that is not practical? Beef up the structure, throttle earlier, reduce engine count?
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Why are the grips on the claws on the left and right different?. I believe it's nothing more complicated than the LH (when facing the rocket) one not being fitted yet. Why? What's the difference in a symmetrical rocket?. I was just specifying a frame of reference. If the launch...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

We're stuck in some perverse quantum state of 2 weeks to static fire. Sometimes this effect is interpreted as "a system cannot change while you are watching it". The Elon's week is not over yet. Bringing things back to this topic of this thread. If someone wants to know what...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

2) Other problem i can think off. How much electronic looms u really need and how made its installation robust and reliable enough to even get benefits from said simplifications. Ofc if there are benefits at all. You don't really need to simplify the loom, after all the wiring looms...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Privateer Space - Steve Wozniak

Russia and the US are not going to like people taking a look at their old satellites. A lot of big debris are old upper stages which I assume they don't mind being looked at, most belongs to Soviet/Russia: https://spacenews.com/upper-stages-top-list-of-most-dangerous-space-debris/. Ah, the main explosion in space hardware and debris is...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Varda Space’s plans to revolutionize in-space manufacturing

The idea of manufacturing commodities in space is not a novel concept. The International Space Station — humanity’s hub for research and development in microgravity — has hosted several research payloads which have produced optic fibers and even 3D printed stem cells. These may have the potential of printing entire human organs in space, saving countless lives.
TechCrunch

US Space Force awards $87.5M to Rocket Lab, SpaceX, Blue Origin, ULA for next-gen rocket testing

The awards were granted by the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), a program managed by the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. SpEC facilitates engagement between the U.S. Department and Defense and the space industry, by allowing its nearly 600 members to compete for contracts. The awards, which total $87.5 million, were granted to four launch companies:
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA’s Landsat 9 successfully launched aboard Atlas V from Vandenberg

United Launch Alliance has launched NASA’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite, Landsat 9, on an Atlas V rocket. Liftoff occurred at 11:12 AM PDT (18:12 UTC) on Monday, September 27, from Space Launch Complex-3 East (SLC-3E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Atlas V placed the satellite into a near-polar,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Total rocket height is now 46 meters according to official sources:. ''The medium-lift Neutron will be a two-stage launch vehicle that stands 46 meters (150 feet) tall with a 5-meter (16.4 ft) diameter fairing and a lift capacity of up to 8,000 kg (8 metric tons) to low-Earth orbit, 2,000 kg to the Moon (2 metric tons), and 1,500 kg to Mars and Venus (1.5 metric tons).''
NASASpaceFlight.com

Moon Starship

If you want to talk about some dim, distant, science-fictiony future where there's a near-self-sustaining industrial base on the Moon, these costs will plummet and LUNOX makes lots of sense. But if you're talking about LUNOX in the 2030's, it's not going to beat just launching stuff from Earth. No...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz MS-18 crew relocates spacecraft to Nauka

The Soyuz MS-18 crew has successfully relocated their spacecraft from the Rassvet module to the Nauka module at the International Space Station. The relocation began at 12:21 UTC on Tuesday, clearing Rassvet for Soyuz MS-19’s arrival next week while providing the first opportunity to test Nauka’s temporary docking port. The...
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
Robb Report

This Futuristic 268-Foot Gigayacht Concept Uses AR to Create a Completely Virtual Pilothouse

In a bid to inspire the yacht owners of tomorrow, Feadship unveiled one of the most forward-thinking superyacht concepts at the Monaco Yacht Show. The 268-foot design Pure, conceived by Studio De Voogt, takes its name from sculpted exterior lines—including flush-tinted windows—an open-plan interior and future-proofed onboard systems that includes scrapping the conventional wheelhouse in favor of a forward-facing owner’s suite. Eyebrows were raised as designers revealed a controversial lower-deck “Command Center,” where the captain will navigate the yacht. The traditional bridge will be replaced with radar, AIS, maps, depthsounders and cameras, supported by smart augmented-reality visualization and Feadship’s proprietary Foresight...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 3

Stop comparing Elon and Jeff Bezos for gods sake. Elon is the CTO, founder and part owner of Space X. Jeff Bezos is the founder and owner of Blue Origin. They aren't the same and don't require the same time commitments. I don't see the difference. Both are the motive...
astrobites.org

The Search for a Ninth Planet in the Solar System (No, it’s still not Pluto, sorry.)

First Author’s Institution: California Institute of Technology. Status: Accepted for publication in the Astronomical Journal. In 1906, the Solar System was known to have eight planets (as it is now): Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. At the time, Uranus’s orbit seemed to show unexpected irregularities, and Percival Lowell began the search for a planet he named “Planet X,” which could cause these gravitational perturbations. In 1930, Pluto was discovered and officially named the ninth planet. However, in 1978, Pluto was determined to be too low in mass to have caused these perturbations, so the possibility of a tenth planet was proposed. In the 1990s, however, it was discovered that Neptune is less massive than astronomers thought, which explained the apparent discrepancies in Uranus’ orbit. At this point the search for an additional planet was largely abandoned.
