SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO