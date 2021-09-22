Evening Briefing: Day 5 in Brian Laundrie search, drastic change for Florida school COVID rules and the Rays could clinch a playoff spot today
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Our weather will be split across our area on Thursday as a front approaches. The Nature Coast can expect drier conditions as rain chances move south. The rest of Tampa Bay can expect to see scattered storms through the day with a mix of sun and clouds.www.baynews9.com
Comments / 0