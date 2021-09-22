CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homewood, AL

COMMITTEE ROUNDUP: Committees discuss chemical spill, Green Springs revitalization

By NEAL EMBRY
thehomewoodstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the special issues committee meeting on Sept. 20, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith gave an update on the spill in mid-September at Barber Dairies. Smith said leadership at the plant was very upset by the spill, which occurred because there was a breach in the pipe while they were processing a chemical substance out of the plant, a normal project. The company has committed to speaking with Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler to help avoid these problems in the future, Smith said. The company immediately called the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and began vacuuming to suck the chemicals out, Smith said.

thehomewoodstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Homewood, AL
Business
City
Homewood, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Homewood, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Barber Dairies#Microtransit Systems#Public Services#Doughnuts
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy