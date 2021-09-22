COMMITTEE ROUNDUP: Committees discuss chemical spill, Green Springs revitalization

At the special issues committee meeting on Sept. 20, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith gave an update on the spill in mid-September at Barber Dairies. Smith said leadership at the plant was very upset by the spill, which occurred because there was a breach in the pipe while they were processing a chemical substance out of the plant, a normal project. The company has committed to speaking with Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler to help avoid these problems in the future, Smith said. The company immediately called the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and began vacuuming to suck the chemicals out, Smith said.