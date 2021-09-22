CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Will speaking Thursday

By NEAL EMBRY
 6 days ago

George Will, the longtime newspaper columnist known for writing about conservatism and baseball, is speaking at an event hosted by the Public Affairs Research Council at Red Mountain Theatre on Sept. 23. The event is part of their 2021 Speaker Series, and guests will receive an autographed copy of his...

MyWabashValley.com

Host of Matter of Fact, Soledad O’Brien, to speak at ISU on Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Soledad O’Brien, an award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, and host of the weekly syndicated political show Matter of Fact, will speak at Indiana State University’s Tilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday. O’Brien will discuss contemporary issues and the power of young people to change the world. A...
INDIANA STATE
Dodge City Daily Globe

Historically Speaking: The life of George Glenn Strange

As of Sept. 20, he’s been gone for 48 years, and many knew him as the barkeep in the Long Branch in Dodge City. But before tending bar on TV, he was best known as the Frankenstein monster in several early of Hollywood movies. George Glenn Strange was born to William Russell Strange and Sarah Eliza Byrd Strange on August 16, 1899 in Weed, New Mexico Territory, nearly 13 years before New Mexico was a state. Later he "George" dropped from his professional name.
DODGE CITY, KS
Newsweek

Billboard Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ Removed

A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
POTUS
Free Lance-Star

Brother of George Floyd to speak at Germanna event

Last summer, the murder of George Floyd while in police custody catapulted many into activism—among them Floyd’s own younger brother, Philonise, who went from working as a truck driver to advocating against systemic racism through his own nonprofit in a matter of months. On Thursday at 7 p.m., Floyd will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
saintvincentseminary.edu

George Weigel To Speak At Seminary October 12

George S. Weigel, Jr., author, political analyst and social activist, will speak at Saint Vincent Seminary at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 12 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on campus. The lecture is part of the Pope Benedict XVI Lecture Series. His talk is entitled “The New Evangelization and the Crisis of American Public Life.”
LATROBE, PA
Daily Advance

Speak to things that are not…

In Romans, Paul is speaking of our inheritance in Him through the promise of Abraham. As he discloses this powerful promise not only for the biological children of Abraham, but also for all the nations as was given by God, Paul slips in a line that encourages my heart. He says, “(God), who gives life to the dead, and calls those things which are not, as though they were.”
RELIGION
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
alreporter.com

Biden removes Lee Greenwood from National Endowment for the Arts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday removed country music singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood from the National Endowment for the Arts. Greenwood was first appointed by President George W Bush in 2008. Greenwood was reappointed to six-year terms by both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald J Trump. “You know, it’s a six-year appointment...
U.S. POLITICS
nique.net

Dissenting “Why I love our America”

In the Technique’s Volume 107, Issue 2 piece, “Why I love our America,” Micah Veillon expresses discontent for declining patriotism and argues for the appreciation and continuation of the American heritage, especially Anglo-Saxon traditions. Considering the historical, cultural and sociological factors that make up today’s America, I find Micah’s stance...
SOCIETY
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Review: Idolatry surrenders to humanity in new Lee biography

“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)Controversy over the equestrian memorial to Robert E. Lee on stately Monument Avenue in Richmond Virginia was once limited to the removal of the blue-green oxidation from his bronze statue. In the wake of the banishment of the Confederate capital’s last major totem to the “Lost Cause,” Allen C. Guelzo’s timely biography expertly scrubs off 150 years of political and cultural patina accumulated since the renowned general’s passing to reveal a tragic humanity.Guelzo establishes Lee’s antebellum character with a series of portraits beginning with his family’s prominence in Virginia...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wibqam.com

